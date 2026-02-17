Skip to content
Sapphic soccer star Melvine Malard just proposed to her girlfriend

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Melvine Malard and a photo of her with her girlfriend

Melvine Malard proposed to her girlfriend.

Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images; footage still via Instagram @melvine_malard
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 17 2026 / 12:36 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Pro soccer player Melvine Malard just got engaged!

The Manchester United and French national team star announced that she proposed to her partner, Justine, with a sweet “save the date” video on Instagram.

The video shows Malard leaving Justine a note before the two meet up, and Malard gets down on one knee on the beach at sunset. The cute video ends with the happy couple announcing that their wedding is set for June 23, 2026.

The 25-year-old athlete regularly posts photos of her relationship with Justine and fun videos of the cute couple showing off their fashion sense.

Malard joined Manchester United on loan for the 2023-24 season, during which she helped lead the team to victory at the FA Cup. She signed a permanent contract with the club in July 2024 and has been playing for them ever since.

Once married, Malard will join the ranks of other prominent sapphic soccer stars who have tied the knot recently, including Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis, who got married on New Year’s Eve, and Marta Vieira da Silva and Carrie Lawrence got hitched on January 2.

