Sapphic soccer star Melvine Malard just proposed to her girlfriend

Pro soccer player Melvine Malard just got engaged!
The Manchester United and French national team star announced that she proposed to her partner, Justine, with a sweet “save the date” video on Instagram.
The video shows Malard leaving Justine a note before the two meet up, and Malard gets down on one knee on the beach at sunset. The cute video ends with the happy couple announcing that their wedding is set for June 23, 2026.
The 25-year-old athlete regularly posts photos of her relationship with Justine and fun videos of the cute couple showing off their fashion sense.
Malard joined Manchester United on loan for the 2023-24 season, during which she helped lead the team to victory at the FA Cup. She signed a permanent contract with the club in July 2024 and has been playing for them ever since.
Once married, Malard will join the ranks of other prominent sapphic soccer stars who have tied the knot recently, including Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis, who got married on New Year’s Eve, and Marta Vieira da Silva and Carrie Lawrence got hitched on January 2.