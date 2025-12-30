13 lesbian supernatural shows & where to stream them

What can we say—we’re just suckers for a supernatural sapphic. Like period pieces and coming-of-age stories, there can never be too many shows that follow a lesbian or bi character in a magical or fantasy setting.
So if, like us, you can’t get enough of this stuff, we’ve made a list of must-see supernatural shows featuring queer women in prominent and lead roles. These aren’t sci-fi or superhero shows, but strictly ones that take place in worlds of magic, wonder, and mythical creatures.
Witches, vampires, mermaids, and even a bisexual succubus—oh yeah, that sounds like the makings of a must-see binge list.
Buffy
The CW
Normal teenage girl Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar)’s life gets turned upside down when she discovers that vampires—and all manner of creepy crawlies—are real, and that it’s her destiny as the Chosen One to defeat them. While Buffy the Vampire Slayer may not be the queerest show by today’s standards, it was groundbreaking and responsible for many a queer sexual awakening. Not only was the chemistry between Buffy and Faith (Eliza Dushku) absolutely wild, the love story between Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Tara (Amber Benson) will always have a special place in our hearts.
Where to watch: Hulu
Lost Girl
Syfy
This fantasy series follows a bisexual succubus named Bo (Anna Silk), who refuses to align herself with either side—Dark or Light—of the Fae kind, but rather uses her gifts to protect others caught in the corssfire. Along the way, she becomes entangled in a love triangle between a cop named Dyson (Kris Holden-Ried) and a sexy doctor, Lauren Lewis (Zoie Palmer). Bi Fae representation? Yes, please! This show was an early example of a queer fantasy series that didn’t shy away from the steamy stuff.
Where to watch: CW
First Kill
Netflix
This series is Romeo and Juliet if they were both teenage girls—one a vampire and the other born to hunt vampires. Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) is a young vampire struggling to accept her nature and putting off her “first kill,” but this becomes more challenging and treacherous when she meets and then falls for Cal (Imani Lewis). Sparks fly between them despite the ancient feud between their families.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Last of Us
HBO Max
This aching and beautiful — and queer — post-apocalyptic drama follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a survivor of the fungal pandemic that turned the world’s population into zombies and took his family, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young lesbian who is miraculously immune. In season one, we see her first love in flashbacks, but season two is when her queerness really comes into focus.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Wynonna Earp
Syfy
This supernatural Western(ish) series focuses on Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano), the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, who, with the help of his gun Peacemaker, is tasked with battling undead outlaws. Alongside her is her sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), who falls for the local deputy, Officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), and it’s the cutest.
Where to watch: Tubi
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Netflix
Inspired by the Henry James classic The Turn of the Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor follows Dani (Victoria Pedretti), who becomes the new governess of two orphans following the tragic death of their previous au pair. As she begins uncovering dark secrets, she also finds herself falling in love with the gardener, Jamie (Amelia Eve).
Where to watch: Netflix
Motherland: Fort Salem
Freeform
This series is set in an alternate timeline where the witches of Salem bargained for their freedom from persecution by making a deal to defend the country (I know, wild premise). It follows three witches—Tally (Jessica Sutton), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), and Raelle (Taylor Hickson)—who are learning to harness their gifts. But best of all, Raelle is a big ol’ witchy lesbian who strikes up a romance with fellow cadet Scylla (Amalia Holm).
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Siren
Freefom
Forget vampires and witches—I want a bisexual mermaid series! And that’s exactly what you get with Siren, which follows Ryn (Eline Powell), a mermaid who washes ashore and enters the lives and hearts of two marine biologists, Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola).
Where to watch: Hulu
Legacies
CW
This series is the rare spin-off of a spin-off (The Vampire Diaries and then The Originals), but this supernatural show is set in a boarding school for supernatural teens. Naturally, it’s very queer and very dramatic—and we loved it.Where to watch: Netflix
The Shannara Chronicles
MTV
frequently shirtless Austin Butler for the gays? Well, you’d get The Shannara Chronicles. This series focuses on Butler’s Wil Ohmsford, a hero who must protect the world with the help of Elven princess Amberle (Poppy Drayton) and a rover named Eretria (Ivana Baquero) from a demon. Eretria is queer and finds a love interest in Princess Lyra (Vanessa Morgan).
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
I Am Not OK With This
Netflix
This sadly short-lived coming-of-age series (blame pandemic-related delays) stars Sophia Lillis as Sydney, a high schooler navigating both her burgeoning queerness and her mysterious, out-of-control superpowers. Puberty is so awkward.Where to watch: Netflix
Charmed (2018)
CW
The original Charmed series will always have a special place in the hearts of queer gals of a certain age. Those Halliwell sisters were total babes, and naturally, the reboot was met with some suspicion. But not only did the new version follow a new set of sisters—one of whom, Mel (Melonie Diaz), is a lesbian—but we were also immediately under her spell.
Where to watch: Netflix
Agatha All Along
Disney
OK, so technically this series is part of the Marvel superhero universe, but it’s all so witchy we’re calling it a loophole. And it’s also the gayest thing Disney has ever done. The series picks up after the events of WandaVision and follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she embarks on the Witches’ Road trials to regain her powers, with the help of a coven that includes Rio (Aubrey Plaza), who has insane chemistry with Agatha (but really, who doesn’t Aubrey have chemistry with?).
Where to watch: Disney+