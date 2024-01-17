​72 Gag-worthy Pics from Dragcon UK's Queen's Walk 2024 ​

You betta sissy that walk!
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Last weekend London was overrun by glamazons! Over 180 world-famous drag performers headed to The Big Smoke for one of the biggest drag celebrations of all time, RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024
After the ceremonial ribbon-cutting it was time for one of the fiercest runways of all time, "The Queens walk" which saw Drag Race girlies from around the globe walking the pink carpet. In attendance were winners and fan faves including RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024 Aquaria, Venus, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace , Danny Beard, and the newly crowned winner of DRUK Season 5, Ginger Johnson.
“DragCon is such an incredible celebration of our beautiful drag community, and I’m so excited to be there to join the party this year. And even better, us UK series 5 queens kicked it off in a big way, I mean who better to get the party started! It’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to meet everyone. See you there!" said Ginger in a press release.
RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024 presented by World of Wonder, took place at ExCeL London January 13-14 and saw a true drag extravaganza including 100 Main Stage performances ready to bring all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to tens of thousands of attendees.
Keep scrolling to check out all the gagworthy lewks!
Alexis Saint-Pete
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Almighty Aphroditey
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Angele Anang
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Angeria Paris VanMicheals
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Antonina Nutshell
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Anubis
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Aquaria
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Banksie
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Black Peppa
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Brittany Von Bottoks
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cara Melle
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Charitv Kase
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cheddar Gorgeous
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cheryl Hole
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Choriza May
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Crystal
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Dakota Schiffer
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Danny Beard
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
DeDeLicious and Asttina Mandella
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Denali
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Divina De Campo
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Ella VaDay
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Eva Le Queen
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Flor
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Ginger Johnson
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Ginny Lemon
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
laida Essence Hall
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jasmine Kennedie
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Joe Black
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jonbers Blonde
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jota Carajota
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jujubee
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Just May
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kam Hugh
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Keta Minaj
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kitty Scott-Claus
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kitty Space
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Krystal Versace
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
LaLa Ri
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lawrence Chaney
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Le Fil
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lux Noir London
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Ma'Ma Queen
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Mayhem Miller
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Megan Schoonbrood
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Michael Marouli
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Silvana Della Magliana
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Morgana Cosmica
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Nick Doll
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Ongina
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Pandora Nox
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
angina Heals
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Pixie Polite
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Ra'Jah O'Hara
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Reggy B
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Rosé
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sederginne and Patty Pam-Pam
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sister Sister
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sminty Drop
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
So De Muse and Hannah Conda
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Starlet
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Tomara Thomas
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Trinity The Tuck
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Vanity Milan
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Venus Everest, Tayce and Asttina Mandella
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Veronica Green
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Vicki Vivacious
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Victoria Scone
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Visa
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Willow Pill
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images
Yvonne Nightstand
Courtesy World of Wonder Productions, Dave Benett/Getty Images