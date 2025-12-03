Palace Bar's iconic drag brunch is a slice of gay heaven on Earth

Fire Island, Provincetown, Palm Springs, Puerto Vallarta... there's no doubt that all of these places revel in Pride, but nothing quite compares to a sickening drag show at Palace Bar & Restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.
Since 1988, this iconic gay bar has had drag queens kicking, splitting, dancing, and causing total chaos all year round on the legendary Ocean Drive. It's safe to say that jaws are on the floor for every drag performance that Palace Bar has to offer.
To be completely honest, the title of a 'drag brunch' doesn't even accurately describe all of the shenanigans and high level of performance that's offered during a Palace Bar show.
Between the intense choreography, hilarious comedy numbers, audience participation, delicious food, and constantly flowing bottomless mimosas, there are literally no breaks during the nearly three hour long show. Plus, there's no shortage of laughter and grins that stretch from ear to ear.
If the phrase 'queer joy' had a photo or video in the dictionary, then Palace Bar would have to be prominently displayed. There's simply nothing like it.
It's also extremely rewarding as a gay person to support drag at an establishment that's based in Florida. The conservative state is constantly trying to erase queer visibility, but Palace Bar is the perfect reminder that the LGBTQ+ community simply isn't going anywhere. In fact, we're only getting more fabulous and free as the years go by!
As if the overall experience enjoying the drag brunch weren't enough, the party continues with a lively and gorgeous rooftop pool party that offers stunning views of Miami Beach, along with a fully stocked bar that has plenty of delicious cocktails on tap.
In my idea of heaven, I think Palace Bar really sums up everything that I could ever want. Incredible drag, inclusivity for all, tasty food and drink, no judgement to be found, and plenty of opportunities to keep the party going at the nearby rooftop pool or beach.
Life is undeniably short, so I'm extremely grateful that I've had the opportunity to experience a little bit of gay heaven during my time on Earth. Don't miss out on your opportunity to experience queer joy at its finest by booking your tickets to attend a show on the official website here.
This unbelievable experience was provided by Palace Bar & Restaurant.