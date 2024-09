Drag queens, start your engines! It's almost time for the premiere of the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 6!

The sixth season of RPDR's sister series across the pond debut September 26th on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus, and there's just one question on everybody's mind. No, not "Who will take home the crown?" but, "Who will be the trade of the season?"

These 12 queens are already well established at turning looks and serving face in drag, but out of drag? There's some fierce competition there too, honey! Take a look at what these contestants look like under all that makeup.

Actavia in drag

Actavia out of drag

Chanel O'Conor in drag

Chanel O'Conor out of drag

Charra Tea in drag

Charra Tea out of drag

Dita Garbo in drag

Dita Garbo out of drag (left)

Kiki Snatch in drag

Kiki Snatch out of drag

Kyran Thrax in drag

Kyran Thrax out of drag

La Voix in drag

La Voix out of drag

Lill in drag

Lill out of drag

Marmalade in drag

Marmalade out of drag

Rileasa Slaves in drag

Rileasa Slaves out of drag

Saki Yew in drag

Saki Yew out of drag

Zahirah Zapanta in drag