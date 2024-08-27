'Drag Race UK' is RETURNING for season 6 & the celebrity guest list is here and it's GAGGY!

Julian Broad; Courtesy of World of Wonder
Oh, gurl! Were you worried that we weren't getting another season of Drag Race UK, well mama don’t be, because not only is it happening, it’s headed to our screens sooner than you think!
Today World of Wonder officially announced that a new season of the series which showcases the best of British drag and puts the glamazons through a series of tough challenges, show-stopping numbers, big laughs, and of course unpredictable twists is coming back, thank gawd. But that’s not all, they also teased some of the star power headed to the mainstage, well technically to the judge's table.
This year Mama Ru will be joined once again by Alan Carr, Graham Norton, and Michelle Visage. And of course a bevy of incredible extra-special celebrity guests. Keep scrolling to see the who’s who will be popping up this season when the show returns this fall!
Guest judge bios courtesy of World of Wonder
AJ Odudu
Sofi Adams
After AJ’s enthusiastic turn as a Snatch Game player on a previous series, the former Strictly finalist, jumped at the chance to return:
“I’m thrilled to be back on Drag Race UK but this time, on the Main Stage as a guest judge! I’m such a fan of the show and I had the best time!
Alison Goldfrapp
Courtesy of World of Wonder
After appearing as a contestant in last season’s Snatch Game, Alexandra fulfilled a dream, but this year her manifestations are fully realised as she returns to give the queens a masterclass in vocals:
“Everyone knows RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is one of my favourite shows in the world! To have been asked back again, this time to mentor the Queens and provide vocal advice, was a joyful experience.
I had such a good time as always… I’m available next year too, I love the show that much!”
Alexandra Burke
Rachell Smith
After appearing as a contestant in last season’s Snatch Game, Alexandra fulfilled a dream, but this year her manifestations are fully realised as she returns to give the queens a masterclass in vocals:
“Everyone knows RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is one of my favourite shows in the world! To have been asked back again, this time to mentor the Queens and provide vocal advice, was a joyful experience.
I had such a good time as always… I’m available next year too, I love the show that much!”
Amanda Holden
Anna Fowler
A long time friend of Alan Carr, and co-star with him on “Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job”, Amanda was keen to join the Drag Race party, and make it a family affair:
“I was utterly thrilled when I was asked to be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK! It’s been a huge ambition of mine. My daughter Lexi is the biggest fan of the show and I called her as soon as I finished filming as she had a hundred questions for me! I was in awe of RuPaul, and obviously being with Alan Carr and the fabulous Michelle Visage, mixed with the incredible queens and hysterical humour, meant I had the best time!”
Beverley Knight
Julian Broad
Beverley Knight’s excitement at joining the sisterhood is both soulful and palpable:
“I am so, so, SO excited to be a guest judge on one of the best shows in TV history! Drag Race is iconic, RuPaul is legendary, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton are fabulous. Plus I’ll be entertained by utterly fierce Queens! It’s perfection! Serve me ALL the LEWKS!”
Claire Richards
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Claire is practically Drag Race UK family, having appeared previously as a vocal coach with some of the other members of the legendary Steps. This year, Claire steps up her hun status:
“I had a ball being back with the Drag Race UK family but this time as a guest judge! It was a honour to be on the judging panel alongside RuPaul and see some incredible looks on the runway!”
Kristen McMenamy
Corutesy of World of Wonder
After having left viewers gagged with her unfiltered commentary on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5, Kristen is back by popular demand:
“What an honour and thrill it is to be back again in the Drag Race UK judge’s seat. I had more fun and witnessed more fierceness than even the first time around. The Queens were on fire and some of their wardrobe should have been too!”
Mabel
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Let them know, in fact let everyone know, that Mabel is a HUGE Drag Race UK fan!
“I love RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and what everything it represents so to be a part of the show as a guest judge was a dream come true!”
Simon Le Bon, MBE
Courtesy of World of Wonder
Duranies around the world will be delighted when the eighties icon, lead singer of Duran Duran, Simon Le Bon, sashays onto the judging panel for the new series of Drag Race UK, and with these glowing words, Shantay, he stays:
"I've been ever so slightly OBSESSED with Drag Race since 2009. I can't tell you how special it was for me to be on the panel with Michelle, Alan and the extraordinary human being - RuPaul. And that's before I even get to mention the QUEENS in competition. This was one of the biggest highlights in what has been a great year for me.”
Siobhán McSweeney
Phil Sharp
This Derry girl actor is no stranger to competitive throwdown reality TV shows, and Siobhán is glowing with her praise for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. We think Sister Michael would approve too. Can we get an Amen up in here:
“To see the talent of the queens up close was a dream come true let alone being in the presence of the High Queen herself, Ru. Michelle and Alan were so kind and the experience makes me love the show even more.”
Claudimar Neto returns as choreographer to the queens:
Courtesy of World of Wonder
“I’m thrilled to be returning for what promises to be another epic season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK! The queens never cease to amaze me, and this year, I embarked on a very nostalgic dance journey when choreographing for them! Once again, I’m proud to stand with our community, celebrating authenticity and love.”
Aaron Renfree also joins the party to teach the queens a fabulous routine:
Courtesy of World of Wonder
“I had the best time choreographing the Drag Race UK Queens this series! I’m a big fan of the show and RuPaul and it’s always something I’ve wanted to be a part of. I can’t wait for everyone to see the incredible routine we put together!”