Meet the Queens of 'Drag Race UK' season 3, the glamazons have been RUVEALED!

Say “hello, hello, hello” to the fresh set of drag queens competing for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Super Star!

That’s right season six of Drag Race UK is coming and twelve new glamazons brimming with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent are ready to battle it out through a series of new and classic challenges for RuPeter badges and to win it all!

Back to judge is of course Mama Ru herself, along with Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton. Plus each week they will be joined by an extra special guest judge including Mabel and Simon Le Bon!

Sickening, no?

But enough chit-chat, let's meet the queens who will be stepping into the Werk Room and strutting their stuff on the main stage when the show premieres this fall. And keep scrolling to watch the season six teaser trailer, and meet the queens video!

Queen bios are courtesy of the World of Wonder

ACTAVIA Courtesy of World of Wonder 21, NORTH WALES Pronouns out of drag: He/Him Pronouns in drag: She/Her Tell us about yourself!



Hello! I’m Actavia, I am 21 years old, and I'm from a tiny little town in North Wales called Bala but I now live in Manchester. Bring on the Welsh! How does it feel to be a Ru girl? This is literally like a dream come true. It's such a cliché thing to say but I just can’t believe it’s real and that I’m here. How long have you been doing drag? I quickly became obsessed with all things drag around five years ago when I was 16 years old however, being from such a small town, drag was never something that was around me. After discovering Drag Race, everything just clicked! I’ve always loved performing and being on stage so I knew drag was for me and here I am! How would you describe your drag? I would describe myself as a bit of a chameleon, and I always like to add a villainess look to my drag aesthetic but I’m really approachable – I promise! What can we expect to see at an Actavia show? I come alive on stage. If you were to come to an Actavia show, you would see a blend of camp, dancing, energy, and a bit of stupidity. My shows are high energy and you would definitely be out of breath just watching me. What’s the drag scene like in your hometown of Bala? It's honestly tiny. I always say the drag scene there is absolutely immaculate - because I AM the drag scene there! There is no other drag queen in my town, as far as I'm aware! What are you most looking forward to in the competition? I’m a dancer so I love anything where I can move my legs. I’m so excited to do anything that’s thrown at me in this competition and grab it by the horns! Would you say you’re competitive? I wouldn’t say I’m competitive, but I do enter a lot of competitions and I am now on the biggest drag competition now so actually… I guess you could say I am! What would it mean to you to win it? To be crowned as the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar would just be the ultimate validation not only for myself, for all the hard work I’ve put into my drag over the years. It would just mean the world!

CHANEL O’CONOR Courtesy of World of Wonder 25, SCOTLAND Pronouns out of drag: He/Him Pronouns in drag: She/Her Tell us about yourself! Hello! My name is Chanel O'Conor, I'm 25 and I’m originally from the Isle of Bute in Scotland. We hear you’re a talented seamstress? I make all of my own clothes, and I’ve created looks for other queens too. In fact, a lot of my work has already featured on the show as I've made outfits for Drag Race UK Series two winner Lawrence Chaney and for various other queens. I’m so proud of that, but it’s now time for me. I want to show off all of my creations ON ME - and I want to win! Why drag? I discovered drag as a child watching comedy specials that starred iconic drag characters such as Lily Savage and Dame Edna. From watching these legends, I became obsessed and fell completely in love with drag. Growing up, I used to escape the island for a drama class on the mainland every Saturday, which is where I discovered my true love for experimenting with character creation. From that, I took a drag show to the Edinburgh Fringe and it just snowballed from there - I’ve now been doing drag for eight years! How did you create the persona of Chanel? I created the character of Chanel O’Conor as a way for me to ‘play pretend’ in a world I could never be in - being rich, being famous and being a natural ginger. I mixed my love for powerful women and fabulous fashions to create a baby version of Chanel O’Conor – someone who is pure luxury, Austrian royalty twice removed and sips champagne in her private submarine in Lake Como! What are you most excited for? I’m so excited to meet Ru and cannot wait to see her up close and see her fabulous outfits. I feel like I’m going to learn so much from Ru – she is an icon! Are there any challenges you are worried about? I am so nervous for any dance challenges. I’m not typically a dancer. I’m a ‘stand by the bar, buy a drink on my husband’s credit card and be politely escorted to the VIP area’ kind of dancer! What would it mean to you to win the competition? I’ve worked so hard and put so much effort into my drag that to win the Drag Race UK crown would be truly incredible. To bring it home for Scotland, one more time would be amazing. Give me the crown baby!

CHARRA TEA Courtesy of World of Wonder 23, BELFAST Pronouns out of drag: He/Him Pronouns in drag: She/Her Introduce yourself! Hello world! My name is Charra Tea, I'm 23 and I am from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Woo! How does it feel to be a Ru girl? I feel like I'm on a prank show and any minute now, someone's going to pop up and say, “Just joking!”. I’m so excited! Meeting RuPaul for the first time is going to be so surreal. I'm obsessed and I’m hoping she can understand this gorgeous Belfast accent. What inspires your drag? I was an artsy kid growing up and I've always been drawn to big, bold, bright colours which I incorporate into my drag. Some people call it tacky, but I love that and I embrace the tacky! What would you see at a typical Charra Tea show? If you were to come to a Charra Tea show, expect to see a pop culture parrot. I love incorporating random niche quotes in my shows from all the UK pop culture legends - Gemma Collins, Kim Woodburn, Nadine Coyle - I love them all! How did you get into drag? My drag aspirations began after I watched the movie Hairspray. I thought to myself I want to do that and now I’ve been doing drag for around five years! I love the transformation and confidence that drag gives me. What’s the drag scene in Belfast like? There’s not a massive drag scene in Belfast, but in our little scene is expanding with something for everyone. There are so many amazing drag queens in the area, I'm so proud to represent Belfast on Drag Race UK. What are you most excited about? I’m definitely not a seamstress, but I can put an outfit together. If it stays on, that’s another story! I've also been in a few school plays in my time, so I think I might have the acting and comedy challenges sorted! This is the Olympics of drag so I'm just excited for everything! I’m especially excited to show people that even a little shy child like me can grow up to fulfil my dream! How competitive are you? I’m very competitive. I always like to be the best. I've only competed a few times in drag, and only won once, so hopefully I can win again. Fingers crossed! What would it mean to be the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar? To win Drag Race UK would be incredible. Who goes on Drag Race and doesn't want to win? I’m fun, fresh, I’m not afraid to be tacky and be myself and I love primary colours. I want that crown!

DITA GARBO Courtesy of World of Wonder 47, KENT Pronouns out of drag: They/Them Pronouns in drag: She/Her Tell us about yourself! I’m Dita Garbo, I’m 48 years young from the sunny seaside town of Folkestone in Kent, and I’m so excited to be putting Folkestone on the map! How would you describe your drag? I serve burlesque Hollywood glamour. My influences are burlesque icon Dita Von Teese and Hollywood starlet, Greta Garbo. Hence my name – Dita Garbo. I like to say I’m the burlesque lovechild of Dita Von Teese and Greta Garbo! But I can switch it up if I need to keep up with the kids! I can jump, split, kick, turn, shablam, drop, turn, backflip, split again… but then I might need some help getting up! You are the oldest contestant we’ve had on Drag Race UK. How will you use that to your advantage in the competition? The nice thing about being older is that you come to the competition with a lot of wisdom. If the younger queens need it, I’ll give them some motherly love and advice, but if they annoy me, I'll tell them! How did you start in drag? I first got into drag in Madrid, Spain years ago, where I was in an androgynous drag group called Lujuria, which means 'lust’ in Spanish. It was so much fun. Sadly, I don’t have any photos to show you as it was back in the day before mobile phones! I took a fifteen-year break from drag to travel the world as a professional dance teacher, but once a drag queen, always a drag queen! I re-emerged as a burlesque diva a few years back, and I’ve even set up my own little Folkestone drag scene. What challenges are you most excited to take on? I can sew, I can dance, and I can sing too so I’m excited for any challenges that require those skills! I’ve been a performer all my life and I’m so proud and happy to have been invited by Ru into the Drag Race UK sisterhood and I can’t wait to show what I can do as a mature lady! Why do you deserve to be the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar? I’ve got a ton of experience and knowledge that I can bring to the competition plus I would be the oldest winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK! So, watch out girls because here I come!

KIKI SNATCH Courtesy of World of Wonder 25, LONDON Pronouns out of drag: They/Them Pronouns in drag: She/Her Tell us about yourself! Hey, I’m Kiki Snatch, I'm 25 years old from London and I'm going to snatch your hearts, baby! What can you expect at a Kiki Snatch show? I’m not just a look queen, I’m a big performance queen. I can dance and sing whilst looking pretty doing it! You’re going to get cartwheels, splits, dips, tricks, games with the audience, games... You’re just going to have a fun, fabulous time. That’s why they call me Kiki! Who are your drag influences? My drag is inspired by iconic female artists such as Mica Paris, Donna Summer, Beyoncé, Ciara and Teyana Taylor. I’m also inspired by the women in my family – they are all so fierce and powerful. Tell us about your drag name origins? I’m a bundle of joy and I love to party and so Kiki comes from me loving a ‘kiki’, which is drag lingo for having a good time. And Snatch of course can mean many things applicable to me – a snatched waist, a snatched face or snatching the Drag Race UK crown! How does it feel to be a Ru Girl? I’m so excited and I just can’t contain it! I remember where I was when I got the call. I was just about to start work and I heard the word ‘Condragulations!’. I couldn't scream out loud, so I did a silent scream and hid myself for a little bit, and then composed myself! What challenge are you most excited for? I cannot wait to get onto Snatch Game. I’m also looking forward to a girl group challenge because that has me written all over! Why do you deserve the crown? Because I’m here to SNATCH the crown and shut it down! Winning the title would prove that the kooky and misunderstood ones can come out on top too.

KYRAN THRAX Courtesy of World of Wonder 26, LANCASHIRE Pronouns out of drag: He/Him, They/Them Pronouns in drag: She/Her Tell us about yourself! Hello, I'm Kyran Thrax, I'm 26 years old, and I'm originally from Lancashire. How does it feel to be a Ru girl? The idea that I'm here right now just feels so correct! I'm raring to go, the timing is perfect. I am going to be a monster. Why drag? I’m a performer, and whilst studying Acting and Contemporary Theatre at drama school, I was doing Shakespeare, expressionism, and clowning... and so I thought why not put it all together and mix it with my love of make-up and drag. And so here we are! I’ve been doing drag for four years, and I’ve been doing it full time for two. I absolutely love it. I’ve done fashion shows, drag brunches, commercials, performances in theatres and clubs. You’ve probably even seen me on a cinema screen and now, I’m finally here! Who or what are your drag inspirations? I'm very inspired by Lady Gaga - she's a creative genius! I'm also inspired by art house horror films and of course, my mum! Also, the London drag scene is wild – when I first came here, I saw so many subcultures and avenues of drag that it gave me the creative freedom to create Kyran Thrax! What are you most excited about? I'm excited for every challenge - apart from the sewing challenge. I can make amazing things in my brain, but then actually constructing and sewing them is a whole other ballgame! Are you competitive? Yes. When people first meet me, they can be intimidated because I’m quite a lot, but once you get to know me, you’ll find that I'm really soft and silly. There's not a mean bone in my body. I actually hate confrontation. If you shout at me, I’ll most likely cry! What would it mean to you to take the crown? It would mean absolutely everything to me to win Drag Race UK. I have been through so much in life and just to be here is amazing. I’m going to cherish every single moment.

LA VOIX Courtesy of World of Wonder 43, STOCKON ON TEES Pronouns out of drag: He/Him Pronouns in drag: She/Her Introduce yourself! Hello, darlings! I'm La Voix, I'm 43 and I’m from Stockton on Tees. I am a seasoned diva and I cannot wait to get going! How does it feel to be a Ru girl? I'm so excited. When they rang me and told me the news, I couldn't believe it! Shocked isn’t even the word. I had to clear my diary – I’m very busy you see. Describe a typical La Voix drag show? I’m known for big, loud belty songs and I love to make ‘em laugh. Comedy and singing are my thing. You are indeed a very busy queen. Tell us about your career highlights? Where do I even start?! I’ve competed in Britain's Got Talent, starred in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, working with Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley; I’ve starred in various pantomimes over the span of twenty years; I’ve worked on EIGHTY cruise ships (yes eighty!) and I’ve toured all over the world with my one woman show… and now I’m here on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK! Do you have time to list some of the famous names you’ve worked with? Some of the names I've worked with are Mickey Rooney, Bobby Davro, Claire Sweeney, Les Dennis, Pamela Anderson, David Gest, Cilla Black, Joanna Lumley, Jennifer Saunders, Zoe Ball, Nigella Lawson, Lulu… did I mention Claire Sweeney? Jane MacDonald, Rylan, Ant and Dec, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Piers Morgan... Is there anyone I haven’t worked with at this point?! I’d love to work with RuPaul, Adele and Madonna next – I’m hoping that this competition gives me the chance to! Who are your drag inspirations? The big divas. Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey and Liza Minnelli. Just all the greats – big, belty confident women! You’re already a very established performer. Why Drag Race UK now? I wanted to do Drag Race because drag has changed so much since I first started drag back in prehistoric times, twenty years ago. I thought Drag Race UK would be an amazing second chapter of my career and a personal challenge to immerse myself in the new world of drag. Also, I just love RuPaul! How competitive are you? Oh, I’m the queen of competitions. I’ve done quite a few! I love a competition. It pushes me out of my comfort zone. I’m not going in with a game plan. I’m going in there with an open mind, extra tights and a secret hidden bottle of vodka. I love the adrenaline of it all. Bring it on! Are you nervous about anything in the competition? I’m not the best dancer and all of the other queens are probably going to be death dropping and splitting all over the main stage. Meanwhile, I’ll just be sat in the corner with a cup of tea quietly praying. What would it mean to you be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar? It would be phenomenal. If I were to win, it would be life changing. For me, it’s more than winning Drag Race UK. It’s a relaunch and rebirth for my drag.

LILL Courtesy of World of Wonder 36, MANCHESTER Pronouns out of drag: They/Them Pronouns in drag: She/Her Tell us about yourself! Hiya! My name's Lill, I'm 36 years old, and I'm from the best place in the world – Manchester! I’m gorgeous, I’ve got great style, I’m creative, fun and I’m easy like a Sunday morning. How would you describe your drag? I would say my drag is very creative and rebellious. I love getting stuff from charity shops, cutting things up and transforming old tatty stuff into the stunning! I’ve got a thousand different references that influence my drag. I adore fashion and my favourite designer is John Galliano, who inspires a lot of my fashion looks. The best thing about me is my sense of style. My style is usually glamourous pin up girl, but sometimes it can be freaky and weird! Fashion comes and goes, but style is forever. What are the origins of your drag name? Lill is an acronym for Living in Lavish Luxury. My friend made it up for me one day, and I ran with it! I like to think I'm living in lavish luxury always! I appreciating each moment as it comes, I spoil myself rotten and I have a great time. How does it feel to be a Ru girl? It feels absolutely crazy to be here. I've been doing drag for about ten years and I absolutely love it. Drag is the best! I feel like I’m finally here at the top of my game and looking absolutely correct. What challenges are you most confident about? I’m very good at making things, and so I would say a sewing challenge. I’ve already made some costumes for Drag Race UK queens Banksie and Cheddar Gorgeous, and so I feel really confident that my looks are strong and no one is going to be able to top them! I’m also looking forward to anything that lets me be funny! Whether that’s an acting challenge or a comedy roast, that’s somewhere where I feel I’d be able to have some fun. What's the biggest misconception about you? I think it takes quite a while for people to get to know me. At first, people might think that I'm a bit rude or a bit stoney faced, but I'm definitely not. I've got the biggest, softest heart. I'm just a bit shy at first! What would it mean to you to take the crown? I believe I deserve to win because I’ve got great style, I’m a fab performer, I’m a lot of fun and nobody else does it quite like me. It would be fabulous to receive validation from RuPaul, the judges and all of the Drag Race fans out there!

MARMALADE Courtesy of World of Wonder 24, CARDIFF Pronouns out of drag: He/Him Pronouns in drag: She/Her Introduce yourself! Greetings one and all! My name is Marmalade, I am 24 years old and I am the crown jewel of Cardiff drag. How would you describe your drag? I would describe my drag as Hollywood glamour, all wrapped up in a gorgeous Welsh sense of stupidity. When I was sixteen, I saw the most fabulous photo of the Hollywood starlet, Lana Turner in the film The Prodigal and that was it! All I wanted from then was to become that image. My favourite leading ladies are Rita Hayworth, Lana Turner, Faye Dunaway, Barbara Streisand. Also, two of my all-time favourites are Meryl Streep and Goldie Horne in Death Becomes Her. I like to think that I give vintage aesthetic with a modern twist! What is the drag scene like in Cardiff? The Cardiff drag scene is very tiny. There are very few queens and kings there. That said, it's a mighty scene. We're a gorgeous set of very talented weirdos. I am the prettiest though. I mean, look at me! Your work has already appeared on Drag Race UK. Tell us more? Outside of drag, I am a full-time seamstress. I’ve made outfits for Drag Race UK alumni such as Lawrence Chaney, Victoria Scone and Tia Kofi, but it’s now my time to step into the spotlight so here I am! I started sewing out of complete necessity, as there weren’t many drag seamstresses in Cardiff, and now it’s become a career and my passion and my major superpower. Where does your drag name come from? My original drag name was Marmite, mainly because I really liked Marmite. But one day, I accidentally said I was called Marmalade. I realised it sounded much better so I stuck with it. Believe it or not, I've never actually had marmalade. I have no idea what it tastes like! Are there any challenges you’re nervous about? I’m not worried about any of the challenges. I have watched Drag Race since the very beginning and I know exactly what I need to bring and guess what, I'm bringing it. If I do falter, I'm also bringing delusion to back me up. I'll just tell myself that I did great! How important is it for you to represent Wales? I am so excited to represent my hometown of Cardiff, and my home country. There's so much talent in our small but mighty nation and you're going to see it right here!

RILEASA SLAVES Courtesy of World of Wonder 32, LONDON Pronouns out of drag: He/Him Pronouns in drag: She/Her Tell us about yourself? Hey boo! My name is Rileasa Slaves, I'm 32 years old from London, but I was born in St Lucia. She's international baby! People say you’re the spitting image of a certain pop star... tell us more? I have been told I resemble a certain worldwide superstar named Rihanna. Like Rhianna, I’m also a Caribbean queen, a glamazon, and a superstar, but I’m not Rihanna. I’m the real Rileasa, ready to be rileasa’d onto the world. What have been your career highlights? Drag has opened so many doors for me. I’m a trained contemporary dancer, and I have performed on tour with Becky Hill, travelled all over Europe and even performed at Glastonbury! It was an amazing moment to perform to such a big crowd. And now, I’m on Drag Race UK! Who or what influences your drag? I grew up in the small Caribbean island of St Lucia, with dancehall music, Soca and Calypso as the soundtrack to my life, and then later I fell in love with London the city that gave me permission to be myself. And so my drag is sunshine with a touch of spice! What does drag mean to you? The first time I did drag, I had so much fear in my bones. A lot of my fear came from my religious upbringing in the Caribbean and the difficulties you can face being part of the LGBTQ+ community in the Caribbean. Becoming Rileasa has given me the opportunity to face my fears. Are you competitive? My biggest competitor is me! I want to get out of my head and have some fun, with my eyes on the prize! Why do you deserve the crown? I deserve to take the crown because I’m bringing the island flavour, the sauce and a little something special to the competition that y'all have been missing out on! The world is ready for Rileasa to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. Let’s go!

SAKI YEW Courtesy of World of Wonder 33, MANCHESTER Pronouns out of drag: He/Him Pronouns in drag: She/Her Introduce yourself! G’day mate! I'm Saki Yew and I'm 33 years old. I'm originally from Melbourne, Australia, but love brought me all the way across the globe to settle down in to life as a booked and blessed Manchester drag queen. What can you expect from a Saki Yew show? There’s a lot of energy - you won’t be able to take your eyes off me! You can expect to see a showgirl who’s going to perform her heart out, whether it be a ballad or a dance anthem. It's really important to me, to represent my cultural identity in my drag and so I serve Australian showgirl glamour, mixed with high energy Filipino sass and a sprinkle of Northern wit and realness. I think I am a bit of a Frankenstein drag queen! What skills do you bring to the competition? I’ve been a drag queen for over thirteen years, and I have an extensive entertainment CV. As well as serving face and showgirl glamour, I am also a very experienced sewer and crafter. I particularly love crochet. My love of crochet comes from when I was on tour with the Lion King and during breaks in acts, I would crochet blankets, beanies, scarves. I even crocheted a beanie for my dog! Here’s hoping, that the opportunity arises to crochet in a design challenge! What challenges are you looking forward to? I can’t wait to show off in a girl group challenge and a Rusical! With my musical theatre background, these challenges are made for me. How competitive are you? I’m super competitive. I can play dirty if I want to, but let's see how the girls play first! I've got my eyes on the crown, so the girls had better watch out… What would winning the crown mean to you? Taking the crown would mean the world to me. A dream come true, and for any little boys and girls watching out there, they might see that winning at life could be a possibility for them too.

ZAHIRAH ZAPANTA Courtesy of World of Wonder 28, NOTTINGHAM Pronouns out of drag: He/Him Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Introduce yourself! Mabuhay! I’m Zahirah Zapanta, I’m 28 years old from Nottingham and I’m your beauty queen! How does it feel to be here as a Ru Girl? I am feeling incredible, beautiful and most importantly humble! I’m so excited to be here. Describe your drag? The look is correct, the hair is laid, the performances are fabulous, but the personality is a chaotic mess!I’m so proud of my British Filipino roots and it has influenced my drag so much. As a little kid, I constantly watched beauty pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss Continental, and the UK has given me a unique and eclectic edge. I grew up with a lot of powerful women in my life. Growing up with Filipino aunties, my mum, my sister and lesbian aunties has definitely shaped Zahira. The genetics do help me look this fabulous too! Tell us about your journey to drag? I was born in the Philippines and came to the UK with my family when I was 10 years old settling in Nottingham. Growing up, I was well known where I grew up. I was always quite flamboyant and my family actively encouraged me to be a beauty queen. As a teenager, it felt like a natural move to showcase my love of makeup and dressing up on YouTube. I built a fanbase, created a network, forayed into drag, learnt more about the art and I became a beauty queen! How excited are you to meet Mama Ru? Mama Ru is a celestial omnipotent being that has been a part of my life and my heart for so long! Getting to meet her is my dream. It’s unreal to think she’s a real person! Are you in it to win it? Of course, I'm most definitely in it to win it!