Violet Chachki & Gottmik in nothing but leather at Folsom Street Fair are making us WILD

This year's Folsom Street Fair was full of leather, latex, puppy masks, and half-naked Drag Race stars!

On Sunday, the 41st annual Folsom Street Fair — celebrated as the world's largest leather and kink festival — took over the streets of SoMa in San Francisco, and while it's always one of our favorite times of the year, add in drag queens, and we're LIVING for the photos.

Drag Race season 7 winner Violet Chachki was one of the attendies, showing off her leather gear in photos and videos shared on Instagram, and they are smoking hot!