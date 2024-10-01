Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Violet Chachki & Gottmik in nothing but leather at Folsom Street Fair are making us WILD

Violet Chachki & Gottmik in nothing but leather at Folsom Street Fair are making us WILD

Violet Chachki & Gottmik in nothing but leather at Folsom Street Fair are making us WILD

The two Drag Race stars are getting kinky together!

This year's Folsom Street Fair was full of leather, latex, puppy masks, and half-naked Drag Race stars!

On Sunday, the 41st annual Folsom Street Fair — celebrated as the world's largest leather and kink festival — took over the streets of SoMa in San Francisco, and while it's always one of our favorite times of the year, add in drag queens, and we're LIVING for the photos.

Drag Race season 7 winner Violet Chachki was one of the attendies, showing off her leather gear in photos and videos shared on Instagram, and they are smoking hot!

Violet started off the carousel with a spicy photo of her in leather shorts with a studded codpiece, a leather harness, and a black leather mask. There are also pics of her in leather pants and studded color, a video of her dancing at the club, and a pic that just shows someone's ankles tied together with rope that has our imagination running wild.

But the highlight might be a photo of Violet posed with fellow Drag Race star Gottmik, who is wearing nothing but a leather harness and a VERY low-slung pair of camo pants, and a video of the two of them dancing down a staircase together while a crowd cheers.

The Folsom Street Fair is always a feast for the eyes, with leather daddies, public floggings, and hot, mostly nude men everywhere. But add in our fave drag queens wearing next to nothing, and we are SWEATING!

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensEntertainmentSexCelebrities
folsom street fairleatherdrag queensdrag racegottmikkinksan franciscoviolet chachki
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio