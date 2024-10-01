Violet Chachki & Gottmik in nothing but leather at Folsom Street Fair are making us WILD

This year's Folsom Street Fair was full of leather, latex, puppy masks, and half-naked Drag Race stars!
On Sunday, the 41st annual Folsom Street Fair — celebrated as the world's largest leather and kink festival — took over the streets of SoMa in San Francisco, and while it's always one of our favorite times of the year, add in drag queens, and we're LIVING for the photos.
Drag Race season 7 winner Violet Chachki was one of the attendies, showing off her leather gear in photos and videos shared on Instagram, and they are smoking hot!
Violet started off the carousel with a spicy photo of her in leather shorts with a studded codpiece, a leather harness, and a black leather mask. There are also pics of her in leather pants and studded color, a video of her dancing at the club, and a pic that just shows someone's ankles tied together with rope that has our imagination running wild.
But the highlight might be a photo of Violet posed with fellow Drag Race star Gottmik, who is wearing nothing but a leather harness and a VERY low-slung pair of camo pants, and a video of the two of them dancing down a staircase together while a crowd cheers.
The Folsom Street Fair is always a feast for the eyes, with leather daddies, public floggings, and hot, mostly nude men everywhere. But add in our fave drag queens wearing next to nothing, and we are SWEATING!