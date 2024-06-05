Miss Vanjie and Gottmik reveal they used to 'Drag Race and Chill' and we are GAGGED





What makes a season of RuPaul’s Drag Racereally good? Is it sickening looks? Is it gag-worthy guest judges? Is it Sasha Colby (yes, yes it is)? To me, a great season of RPDR is made in large part to cohesion of the queens. I love a little drama as much as the next person, but watching queens who can’t stand each other to their core every week makes my stomach hurt. I’m a softy, sue me. Well RPDR All Stars 9 is gearing up to be one of the best seasons the series has produced so far, and that’s in large part due to the queens liking getting along and liking each other- some more than others. In an interview for Glamour Magazine, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Gottmik revealed that the two had gotten close even before All Stars 9 began. In the video posted to Glamour’s TikTok, Miss Vanjie says, “I remember writing to you on Instagram while your season was airing, and then I was like, ‘Let’s hang out.’ Then we hung out.” “Those were horny DMs,” Gottmik says. Vanjie turns and says to the camera, crew, queens, and all the viewers at home and says “Yes, they were,” with a nonchalant shrug. Good! Why should she feel shame for shooting her shot? She then adds that she’s “trying to keep the story short,” but I’m certain that fans have all the time in the world for this one. My schedule is wide open anytime Miss Vanjie wants to spill all the tea.

@glamourmag When we gathered the queens of #DragRace All Stars 9 for a #FriendshipTest, we had no idea that some of them were...more than friends 😳. For more tea, watch the full episode at the link in bio. #Gottmik #MsVanjie #RPDR

Miss Vanjie tries to keep her momentum and continues, “We got together to watch one of the episodes together,” as the camera pans to Gottmik, who looks into the camera, raises her eyebrows, and reiterates “watch” this time with heavy air quotes. Their All Stars 9 castmate Shannel asks, “Was it really just watching?” “Yes!” Vanjie says. She then elaborates, “It was like a Netflix and chill- a Drag Race and chill!” Ah yes, the Netflix and Chill. A pastime notorious for its Netflix watching, and absolutely not the chilling. When someone tells me they met up with someone to Netflix and Chill I’m most interested in the media they consumed together, and none of the other activities done in that time and place for sure. Shannel and Roxxxy Andrews are eating this up with the rest of us, both telling the other two, “I live!” While Andrews confirms “there’s a little tea in there” Vanjie ends her story with much left to the imagination. “Sure!,” she says, “There might be tea, there might be coffee.” Well like always, whatever it is Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is serving, I am drinking. It. Up. Miss Vanjie isn’t the first Ru girl to kai kai with another queen. This isn’t even the first time Vanjie’s has had a romance with another contestant. During season 11, she and Brooke Lynn Hytes famously developed an onscreen romance. At least Vanjie seems to take her flirtatious reputation well! When the Glamour clip was reposted to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “Vanjie collecting the Ru girls like they’re Pokemons” she had this to say:

It’s not just that Vanjie is flirty, but these girls are thirsty. And who can blame them? Fellow All Stars 9 contestant Angeria VanMicheals hopped in to the replies to make sure she was first in line next time Vanjie was looking to Drag Race and Chill.

While Vanjie and Brooke have since split, the two have stayed on good terms. At least good enough for her former paramour to reply to one of Vanjie’s photos just to tell her how pretty she looks! Gottmik was quick to reply to Brooke, letting her know that she can take a number like the rest of us.