'Drag Race's Violet Chachki: 'There are maybe too many drag queens'

Not too much.

We can always count on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 winner Violet Chachki to speak her mind whenever she wants to say something. And that, she still does!

“I went to a Catholic school, and I was always told that I had to wear a uniform… ‘you can’t wear’ this or that,” Violet told France 24 during an interview. “Drag was always rebellious, always punk.”

She added, “When I started drag 12 years ago, it was really underground. It was not a career you would want. There are maybe too many drag queens at this point. Now it’s become a career path, it’s become over-saturated and homogenized. You can see lots of people ripping off.”