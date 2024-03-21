Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Drag Race's Violet Chachki: 'there are maybe too many drag queens'

'Drag Race's Violet Chachki: 'There are maybe too many drag queens'

Violet Chachki
ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Here's why the Drag Race season 7 winner thinks the industry is “over-saturated” and that certain queens are now ripping each other off.

simbernardo

Not too much.

We can always count on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 winner Violet Chachki to speak her mind whenever she wants to say something. And that, she still does!

“I went to a Catholic school, and I was always told that I had to wear a uniform… ‘you can’t wear’ this or that,” Violet told France 24 during an interview. “Drag was always rebellious, always punk.”

She added, “When I started drag 12 years ago, it was really underground. It was not a career you would want. There are maybe too many drag queens at this point. Now it’s become a career path, it’s become over-saturated and homogenized. You can see lots of people ripping off.”

When asked about the increase of LGBTQ+ visibility in the media, Chachki thinks that there’s a very positive side to it. “If people can get pleasure, enjoyment, escapism, therapy, confidence... these are all tools that can help you navigate life. Life was very difficult for me until I found drag.”

On the other hand, the Drag Race winner also commented on the conservative backlash that drag artists and trans people are currently facing. “There’s always going to be resistance,” she said. “But a famous drag queen told me, early on, [that] if you don’t have any haters, you’re doing something wrong.”

Even nearly 10 years since she was crowned by Mama Ru, Violet Chachki continues to bring a refreshing perspective and voice to the art form of drag and the general discourse surrounding queer artists. We have to stan!

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainmentCelebrities
drag banslgbtq artistsnogorgerupaul's drag race season 7violet chachki
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio