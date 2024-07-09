Jinkx & BenDeLaCreme officially announce their holiday tour

After a tantalizing tease yesterday Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have officially announced that a new holiday tour is coming this year!

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed and produced by DeLa will be heading out for a 33-city tour and will play 38 shows across the U.S. and Canada from November 7 - December 29 in major theaters.

This year marks the show's seventh year which has seen the duo travel through time, defeat AI overlords trying to replace them, attempt to define the meaning of Christmas, get trapped in a meta world in a Faustian nightmare, and were even joined on stage via a talking peppermint candy puppet. Let's be honest things get weird in their holiday shows, and no doubt we are in for something strange and delightful again this time. While we can't say exactly what is to come, what we can count on are laughs, new music, moving storytelling, dance numbers, and camp AF costumes. We can't wait!

Every year the show gets bigger and this year, the tour expands into new U.S. cities for the first time including Las Vegas, and notably the south in New Orleans, Houston, Charlotte, and Orlando.

Tickets go on general sale July 12 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET at JinkxandDeLa.com . VIP Packages, including a photo opportunity and a Q&A with the stars, are only available to purchase separately with proof of ticket purchase.