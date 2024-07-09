Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Jinkx & BenDeLaCreme officially announce their holiday tour

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme
Jacob Ritts

If you’re ho-ho-hoping to catch the show, here’s what you need to know!

rachiepants

After a tantalizing tease yesterday Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have officially announced that a new holiday tour is coming this year!

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed and produced by DeLa will be heading out for a 33-city tour and will play 38 shows across the U.S. and Canada from November 7 - December 29 in major theaters.

This year marks the show's seventh year which has seen the duo travel through time, defeat AI overlords trying to replace them, attempt to define the meaning of Christmas, get trapped in a meta world in a Faustian nightmare, and were even joined on stage via a talking peppermint candy puppet. Let's be honest things get weird in their holiday shows, and no doubt we are in for something strange and delightful again this time. While we can't say exactly what is to come, what we can count on are laughs, new music, moving storytelling, dance numbers, and camp AF costumes. We can't wait!

Every year the show gets bigger and this year, the tour expands into new U.S. cities for the first time including Las Vegas, and notably the south in New Orleans, Houston, Charlotte, and Orlando.

Tickets go on general sale July 12 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET atJinkxandDeLa.com. VIP Packages, including a photo opportunity and a Q&A with the stars, are only available to purchase separately with proof of ticket purchase.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2024 Tour Announcement!

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is back, and we’ve added a bunch of new cities in the South & Midwest to bring the holly & jolly to you! Artist pre-sale starts...

DragQueensEntertainmentTheaterRuPaulsDragRaceHolidays
bendelacremeholiday specialtour
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio