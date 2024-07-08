Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme give us an early present by teasing their new holiday special

Tinsel, turkey, fighting with that one MAGA uncle. Oh yeah, we love a holiday tradition. But nothing quite makes the yuletide gay like Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme and their annual holiday special.

It may only be July but the duo are already teasing that their holiday tradition will continue with a cryptic — ok not that cryptic — tease on social media.

The (truly) dynamic duo just dropped a video of them dressed as a reindeer and a Christmas tree alluding to something being in the air. A tour announcement we assume. Or at least a special, especially considering both drag artists have very busy schedules at the moment entertaining the masses and saving the world.

In the comment Jinkx encourages fans to “sign up at JinkxAndDeLa.com for a very special announcement!, so no doubt further details are coming soon.

Watch the tease below.