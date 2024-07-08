Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme give us an early present by teasing their new holiday special

Jinkx and Dela
@jinkxmonsoon/X

There is something in the air indeed!

rachiepants

Tinsel, turkey, fighting with that one MAGA uncle. Oh yeah, we love a holiday tradition. But nothing quite makes the yuletide gay like Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme and their annual holiday special.

It may only be July but the duo are already teasing that their holiday tradition will continue with a cryptic — ok not that cryptic — tease on social media.

The (truly) dynamic duo just dropped a video of them dressed as a reindeer and a Christmas tree alluding to something being in the air. A tour announcement we assume. Or at least a special, especially considering both drag artists have very busy schedules at the moment entertaining the masses and saving the world.

In the comment Jinkx encourages fans to “sign up atJinkxAndDeLa.com for a very special announcement!, so no doubt further details are coming soon.

Watch the tease below.

DragQueensEntertainmentTheaterRuPaulsDragRaceHolidays
bendelacremejinkx monsoon
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

