Nymphia Wind's phone fiasco sparks hilarious 'Drag Race' drama

We still can’t hear Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” without thinking of Nymphia Wind, who lip-synced for the season 16 crown of RuPaul’s Drag Race with one of the most epic performances we’ve seen on the show.

Since then, Nymphia’s been all over the world giving us some major banana fever, but a viral video of her ignoring her fan in lieu of her phone has made people think that perhaps the queen isn’t as deserving of the title as we thought.

For her part, Nymphia’s actually taken the backlash in stride and has even posted a series of tweets regarding the topic, promising Mexico she’d be there and not on her phone, as well as a video of her in Dallas ignoring the empty room for her phone instead.

Nymphia also responded to the backlash directly alongside a couple of videos in question, stating, “I just wanted to say my initial response when I reposted the video was not to apologize, is because I lived the whole hour and 30 minutes of this meet and greet, and what you guys see is a 7 sec video. I understand it is very rude but that was not the whole meet & greet, and I know I was not actively rude to anyone. So no I am not releasing an official apology to everyone, just to the person who was [in] that video.” She closed the post saying she thought it was “funny and BRAT” and that she was just “living my BRAT summer,” which Vice President Kamala Harris knows all too well herself.

Nymphia also added some context that there was usually a lot more time in between people at the meet and greets, and that she took that time to respond to some work messages before realizing the fan was there.

Still, the reactions to Nymphia’s ignorance from her fellow drag queens and fans have been iconic, hilarious, truthful, even though a number of queens deleted their initial responses after Nymphia addressed the situation. Keep scrolling to see some of the best ones.



