Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Plane Jane joins Madonna onstage for The Celebration Tour concert

Plane Jane joins Madonna onstage for 'The Celebration Tour' concert

Plane Jane joins Madonna onstage during her Celebration Tour
Instagram (@the_planejane)

This plane landed right on Madge’s stage!

@andrewjstillman

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 star Plane Jane turned some heads last night as the special celebrity guest on Madonna’s iconic Celebration Tour.

In a series of posts shared via Instagram story, Plane is seen onstage at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, followed by an out-of-drag selfie with the caption, “That sh*t was wild.”

Plane Jane via Instagram stories

Instagram (@the_planejane)

First of all, we can’t even imagine how wild it would actually be to get up on stage with Madonna when you’re so new to being a celebrity in the first place.

Secondly, we love that Madonna chose Plane Jane to join her on stage, especially at a time when hatred against the drag community is still rampant and unnecessary. She’s proven herself supportive of the community and her fellow artists so many times that it’s hard to keep up with everything. However, choices like these solidify her even further as the Queen of Pop.

Plane Jane via Instagram stories

Instagram (@the_planejane)

As for Plane Jane, she’s currently crushing on the 16th season of Drag Race and establishing herself as a competitive — and often shady — contestant who tells it like it is. She’s a certified reality TV star who isn’t afraid to look stupid or be bold, which is probably at least part of the reason Madonna feels so attracted to her.

Madonna is also holding her own on the tour, seeing as how she’s now well over halfway through it after a health scare almost prevented her from having it in the first place.

Congrats to Jane for having such an iconic and memorable moment, and thanks to the Queen of Pop for making it happen!

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVMadonnaRuPaulsDragRaceBobTheDragQueenEntertainmentMusic
bob the drag queendrag racemadonnaplane janethe celebration tour
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio