Plane Jane joins Madonna onstage for 'The Celebration Tour' concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 star Plane Jane turned some heads last night as the special celebrity guest on Madonna’s iconic Celebration Tour.

In a series of posts shared via Instagram story, Plane is seen onstage at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, followed by an out-of-drag selfie with the caption, “That sh*t was wild.”

Instagram (@the_planejane) First of all, we can’t even imagine how wild it would actually be to get up on stage with Madonna when you’re so new to being a celebrity in the first place. Secondly, we love that Madonna chose Plane Jane to join her on stage, especially at a time when hatred against the drag community is still rampant and unnecessary. She’s proven herself supportive of the community and her fellow artists so many times that it’s hard to keep up with everything. However, choices like these solidify her even further as the Queen of Pop.