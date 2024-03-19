9 most unforgettable face cracks in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' herstory

Face: cracked!
Alyssa Edwards — “back rolls?!”
One of the most iconic face cracks in Drag Race herstory has got to be Alyssa Edwards’ reaction during a confessional in season 5 to costar Jade Jolie accusing her of having “back rolls.”
“Back rolls?!” Alyssa exclaimed in the confessional, face more cracked than an old iPhone screen.
Phi Phi O’Hara — ‘Revenge of the Queens’
Jaremi Carey, the artist formerly known as Phi Phi O’Hara, had a legendary face crack on All Stars 2 upon finding out that Alyssa Edwards was behind the werk room mirror listening to everything she had been saying to the other queens. Even eight years later, this moment is still in the upper echelon of dramatic reality TV moments.
Literally everyone — BenDeLaCreme quitting ‘All Stars 3’
Every single queen, judge, and fan had a different face crack in reaction to BenDeLaCreme quitting All Stars 3 after winning basically every single challenge up to that point in the competition. Now this is what we call a collective face crack!
Mo Heart & Vanessa Vanjie Mateo – Season 10 finale
Mo Heart (then called Monique Heart) and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo delivered a paired-up face crack of epic proportions upon watching the failed butterfly reveal from Asia O’Hara during the Drag Race season 10 finale. Asia unfortunately didn’t pull off her reveal and lost that lip sync, and everyone was just gagged by how everything played out.
Jan — ‘Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical’
She was gonna rule the world. Everything that the viewers were shown in the “Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical” episode of season 12 had us deeply believing that Jan was going to win that challenge. When Gigi Goode was announced as the winner, it sent shock waves across the Drag Race fandom as a result of Jan’s herstory-making face crack.
Denali — The Pork Chop Loading Dock
Denali came into Drag Race season 13 feeling very confident, but lost the infamous “Pork Chop” lip sync that marked the grand premiere of the season and divided the queens into two groups of winners and losers of each lip sync. Upon arriving to the Pork Chop Loading Dock, Denali also learned with her costars that they had to vote to eliminate one of the queens in that group. Cut to the premiere episode ending with this absolutely iconic face crack from the ice-skating diva.
Tamisha Iman — Elliott With 2 Ts fight
We have to stay in season 13 for one more face crack so that we can honor this often forgotten but very legendary face crack from Tamisha Iman as the entire cast of queens met one another. Elliott With 2 Ts tried to defend herself from the Pork Chop Loading Dock group that had voted her out. As Tamisha tried to justify their rationale, Elliott was clearly in her feelings and wasn’t available to accept any explanation. Tamisha reacted with this face crack, and we are always LIVING for this gif when it appears on our timelines.
Loosey LaDuca — ‘50/50’s Most Gagworthy Stars’
The “50/50’s Most Gagworthy Stars” episode of Drag Race season 15 — which had a Night of 1,000 Beyoncés runway theme — also featured a pretty iconic face crack from Loosey LaDuca. She was really excited about possibly winning that challenge… but the win went to mother Sasha Colby instead.
Q — ‘Corporate Queens’
Mama, there wasn’t a shred of doubt in Q’s mind that she was going to win the “Corporate Queens” maxi challenge from Drag Race season 16 episode 11. As a duo, Q and Plane Jane were heavily praised while the two other groups received harsher critiques. This had Q convinced that she was destined for another maxi challenge win, and it made sense that either she or Plane would be taking this win. But, well, Sapphira Cristál was deemed the winner of this maxi challenge. Cue this latest face crack!