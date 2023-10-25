Farida Kant Apologizes For Lady Camden Shade, 'Drag Race' Queens React

A ‘Drag Race’ drama with international implications.
Instagram
After making headlines for dragging Lady Camden’s dancing skills and the Werq the World tour for mostly casting contestants from US seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Farida Kant has issued an apology post on social media.
On Tuesday, October 24, the Drag Race Italia star apologized for criticizing Camden and used PRIDE’s original reporting about this situation as a background for her Instagram story.
“My criticism was directed to the Italian system, which despite our efforts and ability does not invest in the Italian drag world,” Kant wrote in the post. “I find myself having to fight hard to carve out my space in environments that are not exclusively part of my community (LGBTQ+). I was wrong to bring up Lady Camden. I did it instinctively when watching one of her shows. I should have made a generic speech and for this I apologize, to her first and foremost.”
She continued, “Other than that, I am trying to do my part in Italy, which has always believed little in this art and in our community. I can only offer myself and my skills in the hopes that we are seen as human beings, artists, and no longer as a freak show.”
In her apology, Kant reinforced that she was making a point about the lack of inclusivity of Drag Race queens from international seasons in global tours like Werq the World, which PRIDE did point out in our original reporting.
“It is objectively and historically accurate that big touring opportunities for Drag Race queens are mostly offered to contestants who appear in US seasons of the show,” PRIDE’s original report read. It was also highlighted that casting decisions are made by tour producers of Werq the World – not by the cast members themselves – and that criticizing Camden’s skillset had nothing to do with the lack of global diversity in a tour.
Kant also apologized in an X post. “Time to address my post that has been making the rounds online,” the Drag Race Italia finalist wrote. “I’m sorry if I have offended anyone. I know I have [misspoken] and in the heat of the moment I went off the wrong way. I really didn’t mean to single out or throw shade at anyone.”
Kant concluded with a final X post that reads, “It’s just that sometimes no matter how hard you try or the effort you put in and the connections you try to make, it feels like some opportunities are out of our reach regardless. Again, no shade to any queen, just my thoughts on this issue.”
But before these apology posts made the rounds, several Drag Race alumni reacted to Kant’s original post criticizing Camden.
Scroll through to see how RuPaul's Drag Race queens reacted to Farida Kant's original comments.
Heidi N Closet
Heidi N Closet wrote, “I don’t think coming for the girls on the tour is the way to go… they aren’t the ones doing the bookings. If you want more opportunities reach out to promoters, be visible in [your] community, or just create your own opportunities. Easier said [than] done but still possible.”
She then responded to fans with a new quote-repost, writing: “Please read [thoroughly] and understand before coming for me. Did I say miss girl was wrong??? No!!! I was just offering my perspective being a black gay man that does drag in America. The struggles I have are a bit deeper than not being booked on some tour.”
Aura Mayari
Aura Mayari wrote, “Y’all need to understand that Werq the World is produced by Voss, in partnership [with World of Wonder]. Sooo… 90% of the girls in these tours are under the Voss Management.”
Daya Betty
Daya Betty wrote, “There is only one way to settle this… it’s time to LIP SYNC FOR YOU LIVES.”
Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté
Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté wrote, “Ok Farida… not too much b*tch. Make your point without giving my sis all that heat. Bite ya tongue before you piss me off.”
She added in a follow-up X post, “Like I said SPEAK THE TRUTH ON VISIBILITY. This tweet is strictly on bringing Camden up and [trying to] be shady. So stop [trying to] pretend I said something else.”
Jasmine Kennedie
Jasmine Kennedie wrote, “You can say [you’re] not booked without tearing another girl down.”
Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Mistress Isabelle Brooks wrote, “Just [because you’re] on Drag Race, whether it’s US or international, [you’re] not owed sh*t. Not a booking or a tour or anything else. We are all just contestants on a reality show competing for whatever the show’s prize is. Stop acting entitled and get to work. [Sh*t is] always gonna be unfair.”
Luxx Noir London
Luxx Noir London wrote, “Mistress this is not the tweet. My [sister’s] tears weren’t about getting bookings. There was a lot going on in her head and that’s not on Camden. But please, be a sister.”
DeJa Skye
DeJa Skye wrote, “How not to get booked 101.”
Eve 6000
Eve 6000 wrote, “Now I love Farida but Camden is very talented and a lovely person lol. I understand the frustration completely but why Camden gotta catch a stray?”