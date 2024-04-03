Here's everything we know about 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live UNTUCKED'

The RuPaul’s Drag Race cinematic universe is taking a trip back to Las Vegas!

In 2020, VH1 aired a new series titled RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue about the behind-the-scenes experiences of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the show premiered during lockdown, which caused all Vegas shows and residencies to close down. In many ways, it felt impossible for Vegas Revue to get renewed for a second season at the time.

And yet, Mama Ru’s fempire is heading back to Vegas with a new series streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus: RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED. This new show will feature queens who have been featured in the Vegas residency in the last few years, such as Alexis Mateo, Bosco, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale, Lawrence Chaney, and Pangina Heals.

Judging by the trailer that just dropped this Wednesday, Apr. 3… the girls are girling and the drama is imminent!