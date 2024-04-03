Here's everything we know about 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live UNTUCKED'

The RuPaul’s Drag Race cinematic universe is taking a trip back to Las Vegas!
In 2020, VH1 aired a new series titled RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue about the behind-the-scenes experiences of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the show premiered during lockdown, which caused all Vegas shows and residencies to close down. In many ways, it felt impossible for Vegas Revue to get renewed for a second season at the time.
And yet, Mama Ru’s fempire is heading back to Vegas with a new series streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus: RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED. This new show will feature queens who have been featured in the Vegas residency in the last few years, such as Alexis Mateo, Bosco, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale, Lawrence Chaney, and Pangina Heals.
Judging by the trailer that just dropped this Wednesday, Apr. 3… the girls are girling and the drama is imminent!
RuPaul's Drag Race Live UNTUCKED coming April 17 on WOW Presents Plus
The official synopsis for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED promises to show us “what really happens behind the curtain of the hottest show on the Las Vegas Strip.” The new series will consist of six episodes, filmed in a docu-series style, that showcases the queens performing at the Drag Race residency in Vegas.
The show is also being marketed as a “continuation of the wildly popular Untucked format” that has accompanied most of the flagship series of RuPaul’s Drag Race from Logo TV to VH1 to MTV. It’s definitely a fierce idea, and we’re excited to see more!
Start your engines, because what happens in Vegas is about to be spilled all over our screens.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Live UNTUCKED premieres Wednesday, Apr. 17 on WOW Presents Plus.