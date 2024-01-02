We asked Loosey LaDuca about her drama with Trisha Paytas & her response was ICONIC

2024 has just begun and we’re already letting it all loose, baby.

On Dec. 29, 2023, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Loosey LaDuca shared a couple of X posts talking about Trisha Paytas, who had been saying negative things about the “Let Loose” queen. While certain X posts appear to be gone, fans compiled them in a Reddit thread.

“Kinda c*nty that a famous YouTuber hates me so much that they’re dragging me over an episode that aired a year ago [laughing emoji],” Loosey wrote. “The White girl who has dressed as several other ethnicities and falsely claimed to be transgender for clickbait [smiling-face-with-hearts emoji].”

While Loosey didn’t directly name Trisha, you don’t have to be Nancy Drew to figure out who she was talking about.

from RPDRDRAMA PRIDE reached out to Loosey asking if she wanted to make any further comments about this drama. And the result? Well, you’re gonna have to read it for yourself. “This entire thing has definitely been blown out of proportion,” Loosey told PRIDE. “But the GAG is I said it was c*nty that she’s talking about me, which is a good thing in the world of drag. Any press is good press.” She added, “This whole thing actually started when she gave me a pair of shoes and then took them back. But pretty much I would let Trisha know that um the shoes that she gave me were not something that I would particularly buy for myself. They were old maiden type of shoes, and she said that those shoes were meant to be worn on a beautiful woman.” “So if that is the case she should have put them back on the rack and she should never even purchased them because she was UNQUALIFIED to own those shoes if that’s the case,” Loosey went on. “And, um, I think that Trisha is just a disgrace. She’s a disgrace to women who are actually beautiful and classy and, um, she just doesn’t have the vernacular she thinks she possesses.” She concluded, “Somebody lied to her several times and told her that she was fly, hot and sexy and beautiful and she’s nothing like that. She’s nothing of the sort.”