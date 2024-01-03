Here's the latest tea Kandy Muse spilled about 'Drag Race' & 'All Stars 8'

From the hood to Hollywood, Kandy Muse is here to stay!
Paramount+
In a recent Q&A that took place on X/Twitter, two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Kandy Muse opened up about her time competing in season 13 and All Stars 8, as well as some behind-the-scenes tea that the fans really wanted to know.
As we close out 2023 and kick off 2024 with Drag Race season 16 – which features Kandy’s very own drag daughter Xunami Muse – this felt like the perfect time for Kandy to open up and clear the air when questions from her fans.
One fan asked Kandy if she’d ever consider doing a solo tour instead of a group tour with other Drag Race queens. “I’ve thought about it,” she wrote, “and it doesn’t matter how ‘popular’ I am. The thought of failing and not selling enough tickets scares me. So I find comfort in group tours with other queens. But now that Xunami is on Drag Race, we will be doing a duo tour soon!”
When asked if Kandy would compete on Drag Race for a third time, perhaps on a Versus the World season or a Global All Stars spinoff, Kandy replied, “Yes! [To be honest] I had a great time on All Stars 8 but I feel for myself as an artist I jumped into All Stars way too early. I’ve grown so much even from when I filmed All Stars 8 a year ago! I don’t regret doing it because when Drag Race calls I’ll always answer, but as personal artistic growth I could have waited another year or so!”
Fans were also curious about how Kandy met her drag daughter, Xunami Muse, who’s competing on Drag Race season 16 in 2024. “I saw her at a local drag competition that she had already won like 4x,” Kandy explained. “She reminded me of the House of Aja at the time, so I approached her after, we became friends, and the rest is history!”
Kandy had a short and simple answer to a fan who asked which early-out queens deserved another chance on All Stars. “Kahmora Hall,” Kandy wrote.
Another fan asked Kandy if she’d consider launching her own podcast or even going on one to do an interview. Kandy kept it secretive on this one, replying with an eyes emoji and tagging Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. Who knows, maybe a Kandy and Vanjie podcast is coming soon?
The last question answered by Kandy had to do with releasing original music. In 2023, lots of queens released new albums and EPs. And, well, it seems like we’re about to get a spooky-ooky EP from Kandy this year! “I’m working on a Halloween EP [at the moment],” she wrote.