Bob The Drag Queen Recalls Robbie Turner's History of Telling Wild Stories & Shares A New One

Bob The Drag Queen and Monét X Change have recently been doing a series of Sibling Rivalry episodes titled “The One About Every RuGirl.” The two RuPaul’s Drag Race winners are on a mission to provide comments for every single contestant who has appeared in a US season of the show – but given how many queens there have been throughout 16 seasons and eight All Stars, this series of episodes has now reached its seventh installment.
On Monday, Dec. 18, Bob and Monét released “The One About Every RuGirl (Part VII)” on Sibling Rivalry, which mostly consisted of them talking about the queens from season eight of Drag Race. Given that she competed (and won!) this season, Bob had plenty of insights and behind-the-scenes tea to share about her former costars.
While most of Bob and Monét’s tidbits of information were fun and interesting, the tone certainly shifted when Bob’s season eight costar Robbie Turner – who quit drag many years ago – came up as the next person for them to talk about.
“Girl, now we’re gonna talk about… probably one of the most controversial and misunderstood and confusing queens in the entire Drag Race lore,” Bob said during the episode.
“Which is so crazy,” Monét added, “because at the beginning of your season, I really liked her. I had very high hopes for this queen.”
Bob continued, “Robbie Turner is a conundrum of a queen. To give you a little bit of a rundown, Robbie Turner is from Seattle, Washington and she’s allegedly the sister [drag] wife of Jinkx [Monsoon] and [BenDeLaCreme]. So the trifecta is Ben, Jinkx, and apparently Robbie Turner. And then somewhere after our season, Robbie Turner got on the internet and told a story that did not check out.”
“By the way, there were rumors that Robbie Turner would just say stuff,” Bob added. “We all would compare stories and be like, ‘That doesn’t make sense.’ (…) Like, you’d check in with people, and hear from their stories, and once you all compared notes… Robbie Turner had been mugged like eight times in a year. Robbie had survived cancer like four times.”
The Drag Race season eight winner went on, “And then, one time… to be honest, I can’t remember if she told me this story or if she told someone else, because we were all just sharing these stories. But Robbie Turner told someone that Rihanna is a Robbie Turner super-fan. So [Rihanna] wanted to see a Robbie Turner show. So Robbie Turner went to this tent, like this big room, and the only people in the room were Rihanna [and her assistant].”
“[Rihanna] was wearing nothing but a fur coat. And I mean, p*ssy [and] titties out in a fur coat,” Bob added, “which is such an odd detail to add if it’s not true. [And] Robbie Turner performed a show for them solo. No one else around. And I’m like, ‘Who’s running sound? Who drove them there?’ Like, this doesn’t make sense.”
The conversation then moved on to the big scandal, which took place on social media and gained attention from all Drag Race super-fans. “The big controversy was when she told everyone that she was in an Uber in an accident and her Uber driver passed away,” Bob explained.
Robbie’s infamous tweet, which was shared on Apr. 15, 2018, read:
“I just woke up. I’ve been in a car accident. I didn’t recollect it. I’m not certain what happened. My driver did not survive. I’m home with barely a scratch, but when I was informed of what actually happened, my closest family and friends came to mind. Wear a seatbelt. I did.”
During their episode of Sibling Rivalry, both Bob and Monét expressed frustration while trying to understand what motivated Robbie to tell such a story. “People started to be like, ‘Let me just do some checking,’” Bob recalled. “And [Uber spokespeople] were like, ‘No, there were no accidents anywhere between where Robbie lives and the bar she worked at. There were no reported deaths from any car accidents. People were like, ‘Baby, this didn’t happen. This just didn’t happen.”
Bob and Monét then brought up the follow-up post shared by Robbie a day later on Instagram, which attempted to explain why she tweeted that fabricated story in the first place.
“Last night on my way home my Uber was struck by a drunk driver. I had closed my eyes briefly because I was exhausted after a week of shows, then it happened. No screeching of tires. No gasp from my driver. Just silence followed by me opening my eyes in an ambulance,” Robbie wrote in an Instagram post from April 15, 2018. “I heard the collision for a second, but quickly hit my head, and it was over. The driver did not survive upon impact as I was told. They ran tests on me at the hospital, but outside of my shoulder feeling jammed and my right eye hurting, I only have a bruise. Grateful that it wasn’t worse for me, but very sore and stiff today.”
The post went on, “Oddly enough I was looking at this photoshoot I had done with [Gabriel Gastelum] before I entered the car thinking about how many more ideas I have and want to show the world. Wear a seatbelt. I did. It changed what could have been a very different post. Thank you for all the kind notes I have already received. Be kind to everyone, even when it’s difficult. You have no clue what could happen or what someone is going through. #LoveIsMyReligion.”
Since that incident with the fabricated Uber story, Robbie completely vanished from social media, quit drag, and was never heard from again. For years, Drag Race fans have wondered where Robbie is and what she’s been up to these days.
While concluding their section talking about Robbie on Sibling Rivalry, Bob shared some current (or at least more recent) updates that she’s heard about Robbie’s whereabouts. “I don’t know how true this is, but she allegedly does car-share driving,” Bob said. “There’s rumors that she’s a teacher now. There’s rumors that she drives Uber now. But I do know some who did see her because they live in her building.”
Monét asked Bob to spill the full tea and tell everyone who is this person who recently saw Robbie, but the season eight winner felt like it would’ve been too messy to go into full detail. What Bob did say was, “It was a person who knew her. And they’re like, ‘Girl, she’s just creepy now. She doesn’t talk.’ But I can’t remember all the details because the stories are all so convoluted.”
We’re glad for Bob and Monét for spilling this steaming hot tea – and also hope that Robbie is doing well and getting whatever help she might need to examine this odd past behavior.