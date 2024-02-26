15 times queens really BOMBED the Snatch Game on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

We weren’t Game for these Snatches.
The Snatch Game isn’t an easy challenge. It comes every single year, every single season… but just like sewing challenges, numerous queens insist on showing up to RuPaul’s Drag Race not being prepared at all. Or worse: thinking they’re very prepared and will absolutely win the challenge (or at least stay another week in the competition).
After 16 seasons and eight All Stars — with a ninth season on the way! — we’ve had several queens completely bombing in the Snatch Game and making us laugh for all the wrong reasons. From popstars to actresses to reality TV stars to even other drag queens, the Snatch Game is still a huge challenge every time that it comes along on Drag Race. But that does not mean that everyone excels at it.
Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)
In the iconic words of Latrice Royale as she witnessed the MESS that Snatch Game in season 4 was: “The level of unprofessionalism… far too much!” To be fair, a lot of queens contributed to this chaos, but the standout queen who started doing the most was certainly Jiggly Caliente as Snooki.
Alyssa Edwards (Season 5)
Alyssa Edwards went into the Snatch Game having just won immunity the week before. So as RuPaul watched Alyssa crash and burn with her impersonation of Katy Perry, they couldn’t even put her in the bottom. This moment in Drag Race herstory is so serious that production literally removed “immunity” from the series from this point forward… up until their most recent comeback as Immunity Potions in season 16.
Gia Gunn (Season 6 & All Stars 4)
Gia Gunn bombed the season 6 Snatch Game as Kim Kardashian, then bombed again on All Stars 4 with her impersonation of Jenny Bui. She was eliminated both times in the Snatch Game episode. I think this is enough context to understand just how bad these performances went.
Max (Season 7)
The creative decision to impersonate a Disney-esque, PG-13 version of Sharon Needles was perplexing when Drag Race season 7 was airing, and it’s still a very bizarre idea.
Cynthia Lee Fontaine (Season 9)
Cynthia Lee Fontaine speaks Spanish, so does Sofia Vergara! Cynthia has an accent, so does Sofia! That was literally the entire logic behind this Snatch Game choice, which did not work. Oh, at all.
Asia O’Hara (Season 10) — but also every other Beyoncé in the Snatch Game!
Listen: no Beyoncé impersonation has ever worked within the context of Snatch Game — a point that was proven even further in season 10 as Asia O’Hara played Queen Bey and The Vixen impersonated Blue Ivy. Both queens bombed, sending a message loud and clear that Beyoncé impersonations aren’t great for this comedy challenge. Trinity K. Bonet’s Halftime Headliners performance as Beyoncé on All Stars 6 was legendary, so let’s just save Queen Bey for other challenges like those.
Brooke Lynn Hytes & Yvie Oddly (Season 11)
The Snatch Game of season 11 broke a long-standing Drag Race tradition that queens who did very badly in the challenge couldn’t get to the finale or win the show. Well, here we had the literal top 2 of the season — Brooke Lynn Hytes and Yvie Oddly absolutely bombing as their respective performances of Celine Dion and Whoopi Goldberg.
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Season 11)
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo’s Snatch Game impersonation of Danielle Bregoli (a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie) in season 11 lasted for about two minutes. Next thing we knew, we had Vanjie in the Snatch Game — voice, mannerisms, and all. We love Vanjie, but this was definitely not good.
Aiden Zhane (Season 12)
Whereas Gigi Goode surprised everyone with a hilarious and nuanced performance as a freaking robot, Aiden Zhane chose to impersonate Patricia Quinn from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The reason? Because Aiden had met her once. It bombed. BOMBED.
Elliott With 2 Ts (Season 13)
Elliott With 2 Ts really walked into the werk room of Drag Race season 13 with the confidence that having watched a few episodes of Golden Girls would be enough for her to impersonate Rue McClanahan right in front of
my salad RuPaul. That definitely takes some nerve, but it completely failed!
Everyone except DeJa Skye (Season 14)
VH1
Ah, the infamous Snatch Game of Drag Race season 14, where seven of the eight remaining queens landed in the bottom. DeJa Skye won this challenge with her impersonation of Lil Jon, whereas the seven other queens had to face a lip sync marathon to stay on the show.
Sugar & Spice (Season 15)
With Sugar as Trisha Paytas and Spice as Miley Cyrus, the twins of Drag Race season 15 bombed the Snatch Game in a truly spectacular way. Honestly, this is almost bad enough for it to become good again… but not quite.
Trixie Mattel (All Stars 3)
We STAN Trixie Mattel, always and forever. But she’s the first one to admit just how badly she bombed in the All Stars 3 Snatch Game impersonating RuPaul right in front of him. Chaotic, traumatic, and definitely wild!
India Ferrah (All Stars 5)
The idea of doing the controversial Jeffree Star as a Snatch Game character already has us saying “CHOICES!” And then we got India Ferrah’s impersonation on All Stars 5, which didn’t help make the character more compelling or interesting, either.
Pandora Boxx (All Stars 6)
It was disappointing to see that the OG comedy queen of the Drag Race franchise, Pandora Boxx, who gave us the blueprint of how to play the Snatch Game in season 2, then went on to underperform so much with her Kim Cattrall impersonation on All Stars 6.