Not Just DeDeLicious: 'Drag Race UK' Queens Who Got to Top 4 Without Challenge Wins

With season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK coming to an end, some fans are pointing fingers at DeDeLicious for reaching the top four despite not winning any maxi challenge. Well, it just so happens that this is actually much more common in the UK series than some may realize.
In fact, throughout five seasons of Drag Race UK, there’s only one season where all top-four finalists got there after having won a challenge. All of the other four seasons in the series had top-four finalists without any RuPeter badge. Want to find out? Well, don’t just stand there, let’s get to it!
Cheryl Hole (Season 1)
“It’s a new day in the werk room, and I’m ready for another week of me doing mediocre” realness! Cheryl Hole was the OG queen to reach the top four of RuPaul’s Drag Race season one without winning a single RuPeter badge. She was beloved by the fans and the judges, but always fell slightly short from snatching herself a badge. We love Cheryl nonetheless!
Ellie Diamond (Season 2)
Ellie Diamond was another example of a top-four finalist who got there without winning any maxi challenges. Specifically, Ellie competed at the grand finale of Drag Race UK season two against Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon-Boulash, and Tayce – being the only non-United Kingdolls contestant at the finale. During that final episode, Ellie was told that she wouldn’t get to lip sync for the crown, which was understandable given the other queens’ track records.
Jonbers Blonde (Season 4)
Season three didn’t have any top-four finalists without RuPeter badges, but this trend came back in full force for Drag Race UK season four. During this cycle, Jonbers Blonde made it to the finale without winning a maxi challenge. She lip synced twice throughout the season, but got to the very end against Danny Beard (four challenge wins), Cheddar Gorgeous (four challenge wins), and Black Peppa (one challenge win).
DeDeLicious (Season 5)
The latest example of a top-four finalist without any RuPeter badges is DeDeLicious, who came into the competition being a part of Krystal Versace’s drag family. Overall, DeDe made it to the top four and lip synced four times throughout the competition. It was finally during episode nine, in a lip sync against Tomara Thomas, that DeDe was asked to sashay away.