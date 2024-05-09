Body-ody-ody!
Drag Race star The Vivienne is making waves on social media today by posting photos showing off her ripped physique, proving that she's entered her twunk era!
The queen took to social media on May 9 to post pics of she'sher wearing nothing but a black and white striped speedo and sunglasses, and it's everything. "Off to the pool! 6 months non stop touring, 8 shows a week really took its toll, I'm missing it already," she wrote on Instagram. "But I'll be back to Oz in nine weeks! Until then it's my UK Solo tour and Australia tour." The Vivienne, who won the first season of Drag Race UK and then returned for All Stars 7, has been on a whirlwind tour, including her brand new show An Evening With The Vivienne.
Last year, The Vivienne got in shape when she starred on Dancing on Ice — a figure skating where stars are paired with professionals — and then said in an Instagram post that she was proud of having kept up the fitness routine once the show ended — whatever she's doing is clearly working because she's gone from twink to twunk! "So proud of myself to sticking to fitness after Dancing On Ice," she wrote. "I lost 4 stone and was determined to keep it off and trim up as I'd heard how easy it was to fall back into old habits after the show had finished!"
But 2024 is also proving to be a banger year for the Ru Girl, who is best known for her brilliant Snatch Game performance as Donald Trump. Not only has The Vivienne been busy working out and touring, but she's also been playing the Wicked Witch of the West — a role she was born to play — in the current U.K. and Ireland tour of The Wizard of Oz. It's great to see the drag superstar finding so much success, considering in 2023, she was the victim of a homophobic attack while at a Mcdonald's in England.
