Shay Mitchell, Samantha Marie Ware, Este Haim, Cameron Richardson, Georgie Flores, Carson Meyer, and more of our favorite celebs met the dragged-up version of the "Monterey Five" at HBO's Big Little Lies Season 2 Celebration.

At an alternate reality version of Amabella's Birthday Party, RuPaul's Drag Race legends Morgan McMichaels, Delta Work, Sonique, Pandora Boxx, Mariah Balenciaga, and Alyssa Edwards put on a full drag performance as our favorite lying leading ladies!