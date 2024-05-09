Scroll To Top
Interviews

Alyssa Edwards reveals her all-time favorite meme from RuPaul's Drag Race

Alyssa Edwards reveals her all-time favorite meme from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Alyssa Edwards RuPaul's Drag Race The GOAT
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

There are too many iconic moments to count... but which one takes the top spot?

rickycornish

Why you bein' cute? *Tongue pop*

There's too many different memes and iconic catchphrases that come to mind when fans of RuPaul's Drag Race think of Alyssa Edwards.

Many people in the LGBTQ+ community recite her hilarious lines in everyday conversations, but which legendary moment does Edwards consider to be her ultimate best?

"I definitely have gotten a few laughs out of 'back rolls?!' In the moment, I don't think I was laughing, but I look back at it and [see] how silly that was in season five on Drag Race," Edwards tells PRIDE.

The queen has certainly delivered so many authentically funny moments and this year is no exception as Edwards returns to reality TV on the new competition show The GOAT.

"There was no one like me on television back in those days. There's always that one token gay, but this show to me is a celebration of all reality shows mashed up. I was waiting on the world to change at one point in my life and here I am a part of that change."

Starring alongside Edwards are two more out and proud members of the LGBTQ+ community: Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset) and Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship).

Most reality competition shows typically only feature one gay person on their casts, so The GOAT serves as a welcome change by including multiple queer people.

"It was so comforting. I walked into the house in platform heels and a wig! I was just so embraced. Baby, we were turning it out. Y'all have got to tune into this because just when you thought you knew Alyssa Edwards, get ready to meet Justin Johnson."

The GOAT is streaming now on Freevee. To see the full interview with Alyssa Edwards, check out the video below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

