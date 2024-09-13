60 photos of all the things we ALMOST missed at Gay Wine Weekend 2024

Aryk Copley Photography for Out in the Vineyard
What sounds better than a weekend full of wine, gays, and drag queens in one of the most iconic wine regions in the world?
Honestly...nothing!
Every year, the Gay Wine Weekend from Out in the Vineyard takes over the Russian River Valley and Healdsburg wine region in Sonoma County for a three-day event to celebrate wine. The benefits from the weekend head toward Sonoma County's HIV/AIDS Network, Face to Face.
Out in the Vineyard is an "experiential Wine Country Event and Travel company for out LGBTQ+ community" that offers luxury events in the area for the "discerning gay traveler and our friends."
Thanks to the Out in the Vineyard Facebook page, we got a look into the VIP Opening Reception, sponsored by the Russian River Valley Winegrowers. It also gave us a look into the Twilight T-Dance held at the La Crema Winery Estate, the Winemakers Dinners, the Drag Queen Brunch and Wine Auction, and the Pool Soiree.
To make sure you don't miss out next year save the dates for July 18-20, 2025. You can subscribe to their newsletter to keep up to date with when the tickets will go on sale, with VIP passes available as early as November.
Regarding the photos from the weekend, Out in the Vineyard's Gary Saperstein says, "I am full of smiles as I look back on the weekend and the community and connection that was made for so many of us. I hope you'll enjoy the pictures!"
Keep scrolling to see the all amazing moments!
VIP Welcome Reception
Twilight T-Dance
Pool Soiree
drag brunch auction
Winemaker Dinners
