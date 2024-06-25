15 legendary pics from the Just Say Gay Show in NYC

Alex Mendoza
From laughing to being utterly gagged, the 'Just Say Gay' Pride show and party was the place to be last weekend in NYC.
Hosted by comedian Lukas Thimm, the night was all about celebrating the members of the New York City gay, trans, and drag communities. The stars turned out for the big night including the stars of HBO's Legendary Milan Garçon, Kimiyah Prescott, and the House of Mikaye Mugler dancers who were all in attendance and performing for the crowd.
Also bringing the laughter were comedians Gabe González, Esther Falick, and Drew Lausch, among many others. It was truly a night to remember.
Good news, if you were having too much fun to remember or didn't make it out for the night, you can keep scrolling to check out the evening's festivities.
Alex Mendoza
