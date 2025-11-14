MAGA has lost the plot and is now 'transvestigating' Charlie Kirk and his widow

Some ultra-conservative Republicans have veered so far to the right that they are starting to eat their own.
MAGA conspiracy theorists have frequently claimed that athletes and celebrities are secretly trans, but now they are transvestigating Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika Kirk.
If you’re not chronically online, you may be unaware that “transvestigation” is a transphobic conspiracy theory that has gained traction since it first popped up in 2017, where MAGA followers believe that celebrities, athletes, and politicians are secretly transgender. They spend time “investigating” their unfounded, nonsensical theories by examining body language, jawlines, collarbone shape, and using debunked pseudoscience like phrenology to analyze skull shape.
The harmful and absurd conspiracy has led to transvestigations of Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, John Krasinski, Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, French first lady Brigitte Macron, Dylan Mulvaney (who they claim was a trans man before becoming a trans woman), and even the Statue of Liberty — yes, that’s a real thing that happened.
But now, instead of focusing on random celebrities or people they perceive to be liberal, the right is transvestigating late conservative political pundit Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika.
On the Facebook group “Transvestigation Disclosure NOW,” conservatives have been busy looking into Erika Kirk, whom they call "Erik(a)," by researching photos from her Miss Arizona pageant days, which they believe show evidence of her true trans identity.
“erik(a) kirk, straight collar bones, his legs aren’t normal female anatomy either, jaw line is male, thigh gap, that is a man. As most pageant winners are,” a user named Karen Starbucs is shown posting in a screenshot from the Facebook group that has been reposted on X.
Other people have pointed to Erika Kirk referring to herself as a “tomboy” in childhood as further evidence that she is trans, and one conservative content creator made a video raising suspicion that he couldn’t find photos of her while pregnant, and claimed her “little boy hips” prove that she is secretly a trans woman.
Erika Kirk has been facing scrutiny from transvetigators since September, shortly after her husband, Turning Point USA cofounder Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed while giving a speech at Utah Valley University, them reports. But his death hasn’t stopped the same people from theorizing about his gender identity as well.
“Yup that’s why Charlie Kirk seemed so feminine and emasculated because she was a transgender handler,” Alana Gastelum commented on Starbucs' post. “That’s why he was so pretty.”
@estrojennny posted these screenshots on X, pointing out that transphobia also harms cis gender women and that “terfism is a mental illness,” and @SciOperative wrote that Erika Kirk being transvestigated shows that “The right is breaking apart at the seams.”