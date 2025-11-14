A lesbian firefighter Christmas movie is on the way and sapphics are celebrating

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means hot cocoa, plenty of flannel, and curling up with a fuzzy blanket to watch a cute Christmas movie.
The problem is the lack of lesbian representation in holiday movies. Sure, we got Happiest Season, and smaller films like Friends & Family Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Knife, and A Holiday I Do, but sapphic Christmas movies are still few and far between.
Lucky for us, Lifetime is working to correct this problem with the upcoming The Firefighter's Christmas Wish, a sapphic Christmas rom-com about two women who fall in love.
According to the official synopsis, “When firefighter Dani Reed (Holly Deveaux) rescues a family just before Christmas, she reignites her late mother's ‘Holiday Heroes’ fundraiser to help the community. With her ambitious sister Jackie, charming photographer Sasha, and supportive dad by her side, Dani finds love, purpose, and the courage to step into true leadership.”
After seeing those New Zealand women’s firefighters teasing their sexy calendar, we can’t wait to see someone living out our new dream of falling for a buff female firefighter.
Kyana Teresa, who stars as Sasha DuBois, the photographer who falls for Dani (Holly Deveaux), posted the poster for the upcoming film on Instagram with a message about the importance of queer stories, especially in our current political climate.
“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be able to represent positive queer characters and stories especially during a time when we desperately need it most,” she wrote. “LGTBQ+ rights are under attack, queer media is being quietly removed from our screens, and anything we can do to show up, be visible and remain resilient in the face of it all is an absolute WIN.”
Of course, sapphics went wild in the comments and started reposting the poster all over social media.
“AHHHHHH!!! omg a new queer holiday romance movie!!! i promoted this on twitter and there's a whole queer community there that's excited, we can't wait,” one person commented.
“a sapphic firefighter christmas movie? oh im seated,” someone else wrote on X, while another excited person posted, “oh my god a SAPPHIC HOLIDAY ROMCOM FEATURING A FEMALE FIREFIGHTER?!”
Teresa said she is unsure when the movie will be released, but it’s likely the holiday rom-com will hit our screens sometime before Christmas.