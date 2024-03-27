​35 burly & beautiful pics from Bear Troop 69's inaugural Bear Jamboree at Gay Disney ​

These bears have us ROARING!
Courtesy Orlando Bear Pride Jamboree
Oh, did you think a trip to Disney World in June couldn't get any better? Well, baby bear, have we got news for you? Last year marked the first-ever Bear Jamboree at Gay Disney which saw a bevy of gorgeous bears (and the men who love them) coming out of hibernation and getting into the fun for a (sold out) three-day weekend in Orlando. And guess what, They are gearing up to do it all over again this summer (May 31-June 2)!
For more details on accommodations, activities, and events visit orlandobearpride.com and for a look at last year's exciting inaugural weekend, keep scrolling!
