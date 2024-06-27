60 joyful pics of Pride taking over Provincetown

Julia Cumes Photography
The Provincetown Business Guild (PBG) hosted the 7th annual Provincetown Pride Festival on May 31-June 2, 2024. This celebration of America’s premier LGBTQ+ destination and the full spectrum of Provincetown’s queer community featured a Queer Comedy Showcase, Pride Cruise with Bay State Cruise Company, Feet Over Front Street 5K Pride Run & Walk and Official Pride parties. A new addition to Provincetown Pride this year is Reimagining Queer Africa, a partnership between the PBG and Obodo, a youth-led nonprofit organization based in Lagos, Nigeria, that advocates for the rights of queer Nigerians through art, technology, outreach, and financial support. Obodo’s programs range from film screenings, book clubs, and queer meet-ups to professional workshops, and the Queer Artist Fund that provides support, resources, and a platform for queer artists to explore and express their narratives.
“Global Queer Solidarity is imperative during these times as the hate against LGBTQ+ people rises worldwide, especially in the Global South,” said Matthew Blaise, founder and director of Obodo. “Currently, countries with historically queer culture are being white-washed and criminalized through the joint efforts of the Global North anti-right movement and African politicians. Hence, a collaboration like this is essential in fostering a stronger global family, advocacy system, joy, and support. Through information sharing, education, and reflection, we step further towards achieving the goal of Queerness without Borders.”
Keep scrolling to see what queer joy looks like in Provincetown!
