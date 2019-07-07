The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Wins the World Cup!!!

Now, who's (not) going to the White House?

The USA women’s soccer team has just won the World Cup!!!!

In the final match against the Netherlands today, the US team won 2-0, defending their championship title from last year. This is also the team’s fourth World Cup win overall, more than any other country.

Another interesting factor in today’s competition (besides US WINNING) is that the two competing teams share the highest number of currently out players in the sport. The U.S. and the Netherlands each have five players who identify as lesbian or bisexual, which would have, in a way, made either country’s win a win for “our team.”

But the U.S. still won.

One of the most visible out players in soccer, Megan Rapinoe, already made headlines for her determination that she would “not [be] going to the fucking White House” if the U.S. team won. Fellow out U.S. soccer star Ali Krieger backed Rapinoe’s play, saying she would not be going to the White House if they won either — which, of course, they did.

President Trump tried to spit back with a Twitter tantrum, but failed miserably, tweeting at the wrong Megan Rapinoe and claiming she shouldn’t talk until they actually win. Which, again, they totally did.

While Rose Lavelle scored the winning goal, Rapinoe scored the team's earlier point, and came away as the winner of the Golden Boot (the award for most goals). Teammate Alex Morgan snagged the Silver Boot in a very close call.

Now that the women’s team has won in an overwhelming victory, the celebrations begin! And they are well-deserved.

But…we also can’t wait to see what kind of shitshow arises in terms of the team’s possible presence at the White House. Will they still be invited? Will anyone go? Will Trump throw a temper tantrum at 3am attempting to slam American sports heroes?

We’ll get there. But for now— WE WON!!