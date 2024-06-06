Mark & Scott Hoying have an exciting update on their path to fatherhood (exclusive)

One of our favorite couples has baby fever!

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying married his now husband Mark Hoying last summer in a gorgeous ceremony that went viral all over social media.

Earlier this year, the newlyweds hinted that they were hoping to bring a little Hoying into the world and it looks like that may be happening sooner rather than later!

"We are fully in the process of having kids! We are so excited. We cannot wait. Everything that we're doing is for our future family and for our future kids. We're getting closer and closer," Mark Hoying tells PRIDE.

"We're pretty far along in the process. We're trying to find a surrogate. We are going to love that baby," Scott Hoying adds.

The couple is already gearing up for their exciting future as parents by releasing their first children's book How Lucky Am I? Inspired by their beautiful marriage, the hubbies even incorporated their own vows into the story.

"It was such a blast writing a story with the love of my life. Along the process, we have a lot of memories associated with our engagement and our wedding. It was really sweet to put our own story into our children's book," Mark Hoying says.

"It feels like we've immortalized this time of our lives in this book," Scott Hoying shares.

Queer stories aren't seen in a lot of books for young people, so the authors made it a huge priority to proudly showcase themes of love and equality for LGBTQ+ youth to feel seen and appreciated.

"When we were kids, we didn't have a ton of that to see in media. When I was 17, I didn't know that gay marriage was even going to be legal or if I was going to find the love of my life. A lot of queer kids don't see the light at the end of the tunnel and that's one of the reasons we're so passionate about displaying our love publicly. There is hope," Scott Hoying says.

In fact, How Lucky Am I? serves as the official beginning of the couple's journey to fatherhood as the book is dedicated to their future children.

"We wrote the dedication to our future baby. We can't wait one day to read this book to our kids. That's actually what made us most emotional. We read the dedication and we both started balling," Mark Hoying concludes.

How Lucky Am I? is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with Scott and Mark Hoying, check out the video below.