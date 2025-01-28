Scroll To Top
Dating

For the Love of DILFs mega thread: Everything you need to know about the steamy gay dating show

For the love of Dilfs season 3 cast
Courtesy of OUTtv

Daddies, Himbos, and Stormy Daniels! Oh my!

rachiepants

This week For the Love of DILFs airs its penultimate episode for season three, and this week's challenge (featuring a visit from PRIDE) will decide which two couples make it all the way to the finale!

While the end is now in sight it was quite a journey to get there. We had love triangles, love trapezoids, balcony confessions of love, and one very harrowing moment with an ambulance. There have also been lots of special intimate moments, kisses, cuddling, and steamy confessions. But honestly we would expect nothing less from our favorite gay dating reality series.

So, with the finale of season 3 just on the horizon — and PRIDE in the house at Dr. DILF’s mansion this week — it's time for a refresh on all the steamy cross-generational romance (and drama) we’ve witnessed this season!

Meet ‘For the Love of DILFs’ season 3’s HUNKY cast NOW!

We deserve something nice — and something naughty — and wouldn't you know, OUTtv is ready to serve us up plenty of both, by exclusively revealing the season three cast of our very favorite gay dating show, For the Love of DILFs!

Going deep with the Daddies, Himbos, and our queen Stormy 

Check out PRIDE's exclusive interviews with the cast and host of For the Love of DILFs!

Meet King Adonis — the handsome go-go dancer rocking tiny Speedos on For the Love of DILFs

King Adonis is the latest himbo to enter the mansion looking to fall in love with a daddy. It also doesn't hurt that he's very easy on the eyes.

For the Love of DILFs David exposes Victor for ‘sleeping’ with another daddy

David is the latest daddy to potentially be eliminated from the competition by Victor, but the controversial contestant isn't going down without a fight.

Meet Timmy Hilton — the adorable himbo ready to fall in love with a daddy on For the Love of DILFs

Shortly after meeting everyone at DILF mansion, Timmy Hilton is serving main character energy as he has two daddies already looking to pursue a relationship with him.

Meet Tony Randel — the handsome For the Love of DILFs daddy who reveals his spiciest bedroom secret

Guess who's back in the house?! Tony Randel competed on season one of For the Love of DILFs, but he sadly didn't find the love of his life the first time around.

Meet Justin — the lovable himbo looking to date a dad on For the Love of DILFs

OUTtv

There's another himbo back on the market! The third season of For the Love of DILFsis in full swing, but one shocking elimination is already sending shockwaves throughout the mansion.

Stormy Daniels calls out 'the orange elephant' in the room & gives MAGA voters a piece of her mind

The iconoclast and For the Love of DILFs host remains defiant, even through this 'scary time.'

Need to catch up on the DILFs? Here’s what you’ve missed

Each week PRIDE teased the first 10 mins of For the Love of DILFs season 3. It's a great way to catch up on all the steamy and dramatic action before next week's finale!

Watch For the Love of DILFs’ sexy and shocking season 3 trailer, now

Stormy Daniels dunks on conservatives, Himbo-hopping is afoot, and an ambulance is called to DILF Mansion — this season is fire!

Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs episode 2 now (exclusive)

Courtesy of OUTtv

Things are getting hot and heavy between the Daddies and Himbos!

Watch a love trapezoid explode in this For the Love of DILFs’ episode 3 exclusive sneak peek

Courtesy of OUTtv

Daddy David is shaking things up in DILF mansion — and, honestly, we are living for it!

Daddies lick their wounds & Himbos make moves in this For the Love of DILF's exclusive sneak peek of episode 4

OUTtv

Watch the first 10 minutes of episode 4 of this spicy gay dating show now!

Victor wants revenge after a shock elimination in this For the Love of DILF's exclusive sneak peek of episode 5

OUTtv

Watch the first 10 minutes of episode 5 of our favorite spicy gay dating show now!

Watch the dramatic first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILF's episode 6 now (exclusive)

Plot twists, plastic surgery, and tears! This show never stops giving us the sexy drama we love.

Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs episode 10 now (exclusive)

Out Tv

The final three couples celebrate making it this far — but don’t get too comfy, because PRIDE is on the scene and about to mix things up.

Dating
for the love of dilfsfor the love of dilfs season 3gay dating showgay reality show
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio