'For the Love of DILFs' mega thread: Everything you need to know about the steamy gay dating show

This week For the Love of DILFs airs its penultimate episode for season three, and this week's challenge (featuring a visit from PRIDE) will decide which two couples make it all the way to the finale!

While the end is now in sight it was quite a journey to get there. We had love triangles, love trapezoids, balcony confessions of love, and one very harrowing moment with an ambulance. There have also been lots of special intimate moments, kisses, cuddling, and steamy confessions. But honestly we would expect nothing less from our favorite gay dating reality series.

So, with the finale of season 3 just on the horizon — and PRIDE in the house at Dr. DILF’s mansion this week — it's time for a refresh on all the steamy cross-generational romance (and drama) we’ve witnessed this season!

Meet ‘For the Love of DILFs’ season 3’s HUNKY cast NOW! We deserve something nice — and something naughty — and wouldn't you know, OUTtv is ready to serve us up plenty of both, by exclusively revealing the season three cast of our very favorite gay dating show, For the Love of DILFs !

Going deep with the Daddies, Himbos, and our queen Stormy Check out PRIDE's exclusive interviews with the cast and host of For the Love of DILFs!

Meet King Adonis — the handsome go-go dancer rocking tiny Speedos on For the Love of DILFs Meet King Adonis — the handsome go-go dancer rocking tiny Speedos on 'For the Love of DILFs' Meet King Adonis — the handsome go-go dancer rocking tiny Speedos on 'For the Love of DILFs' King Adonis is the latest himbo to enter the mansion looking to fall in love with a daddy. It also doesn't hurt that he's very easy on the eyes.

Meet Timmy Hilton — the adorable himbo ready to fall in love with a daddy on For the Love of DILFs Meet Timmy Hilton — the adorable himbo ready to fall in love with a daddy on 'For the Love of DILFs' Shortly after meeting everyone at DILF mansion, Timmy Hilton is serving main character energy as he has two daddies already looking to pursue a relationship with him.

Meet Tony Randel — the handsome For the Love of DILFs daddy who reveals his spiciest bedroom secret Meet Tony Randel — the handsome 'For the Love of DILFs' daddy who reveals his spiciest bedroom secret OUTtv Guess who's back in the house?! Tony Randel competed on season one of For the Love of DILFs, but he sadly didn't find the love of his life the first time around.

Stormy Daniels calls out 'the orange elephant' in the room & gives MAGA voters a piece of her mind Stormy Daniels calls out 'the orange elephant' in the room & gives MAGA voters a piece of her mind content.jwplatform.com The iconoclast and For the Love of DILFs host remains defiant, even through this 'scary time.'

Need to catch up on the DILFs? Here’s what you’ve missed Each week PRIDE teased the first 10 mins of For the Love of DILFs season 3. It's a great way to catch up on all the steamy and dramatic action before next week's finale!

Watch For the Love of DILFs’ sexy and shocking season 3 trailer, now Watch ‘For the Love of DILFs’ sexy and shocking season 3 trailer now Courtesy of OUTtv Stormy Daniels dunks on conservatives, Himbo-hopping is afoot, and an ambulance is called to DILF Mansion — this season is fire!

Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs episode 2 now (exclusive) Watch the first 10 minutes of 'For the Love of DILFs' episode 2 now (exclusive) Courtesy of OUTtv Things are getting hot and heavy between the Daddies and Himbos!

Watch a love trapezoid explode in this For the Love of DILFs’ episode 3 exclusive sneak peek Courtesy of OUTtv Daddy David is shaking things up in DILF mansion — and, honestly, we are living for it!

Daddies lick their wounds & Himbos make moves in this For the Love of DILF's exclusive sneak peek of episode 4 Daddies lick their wounds & Himbos make moves in this 'For the Love of DILF's exclusive sneak peek OUTtv Watch the first 10 minutes of episode 4 of this spicy gay dating show now!

Victor wants revenge after a shock elimination in this For the Love of DILF's exclusive sneak peek of episode 5 Victor wants revenge after a shock elimination in this 'For the Love of DILF's exclusive sneak peek OUTtv Watch the first 10 minutes of episode 5 of our favorite spicy gay dating show now!

Watch the dramatic first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILF's episode 6 now (exclusive) Plot twists, plastic surgery, and tears! This show never stops giving us the sexy drama we love.