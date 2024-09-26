The himbos & daddies are back! 'For the Love of DILFS' to return for a spicy third season

Your favorite gay dating show, For the Love of DILFS is coming back for a third season, and it’s set to be just as thirsty, spicy, and messy as you’ve been hoping for!

Today, OUTtv officially announced that the reality TV show will return on November 26 for the highly anticipated third season that will introduce audiences to a whole new group of hot DILFS and Himbos.

If you missed the first two seasons, For the Love of DILFS — from the producers of Slag Wars and Hot Haus — brings together two groups of gay men, the older Daddies and the hunky young Himbos, to see if they can find a love match despite the age gap. Ultimately, one couple will win and walk away with a cash prize of $10,000 to invest in their newly minted relationship.

And PRIDE is coming back to make a surprise appearance in season three, so keep an eye out for us!

But that’s not all, adult entertainment mogul turned political lightning rod Stormy Daniels will be back again as the host, bringing with her all of the camp, double entendres, sass, and heart viewers love her for.

On a dating show with an intentionally silly premise, you wouldn’t expect to find men making connections and talking openly about their feelings, but you’d be wrong. Amongst all of the cheekiness and sexual innuendos are gay men having frank and emotionally raw discussions about love, queer sex, kink, the pitfalls of relationships, consent, and, of course, love.

“I’m thrilled to be back for a third season of For the Love of DILFs! It really feels like since the show’s become so popular, the cast was more invested in building real relationships,” Daniels said. “I even got emotional a few times…which you know I HATE!”

The nine-episode third season, produced by OUTtv by Daddy TV, will begin streaming on November 26, 2024, on OUTflix. Stay tuned for all the spicy details, coming soon!