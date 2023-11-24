Hunky pop star Jim Verraros is the king of thirst traps!
@jimverraros/Instagram
American Idol’s first gay star released a new single earlier this year, 12 years after he first graced our TV screens. Jim Verraros’ new track “Take a Bow” dropped on September 15 and is a mix of R&B, EDM, and pop.
Verraros may have only placed ninth on the reality TV show, but he made history when he came out way back in 2002 while on the American Idols! Tour, becoming the first openly gay finalist. Since then, he has released three dance albums, has acted in gay comedies like Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! and two entries in the Eating Out franchise, and married husband Sean Michael Buck in 2021.
