Fraser Olender & Matt Rogers confirm their new relationship (exclusive)

There's a hot new couple alert!

Fraser Olender and Matt Rogers made their red carpet debut as boyfriends at BravoCon 2025 and fans around the world can hardly contain their excitement.

"I love no complaints on the levels of love! It's one of those things where I'm trying to be cool about a good, new thing. I'm good! I'm happy," Rogers tells PRIDE.

"I'm very happy and I'm not necessarily single! I feel so honored to be doing what I'm doing and being gay and being proud," Olender adds.

The duo confirmed their new romance while chatting on the red carpet with PRIDE as they promoted the new season of Below Deck and renewal of the Las Culturistas Awards, both coming soon to Bravo.

Although Olender is officially off the market, the star isn't shying away from the idea of kissing his coworkers again on future episodes of Below Deck.

"[There was] a lot of tongue action this year! I'm proud of every kiss that we had. We had some fun! We weren't taking anything seriously. If you cannot have fun in your workplace with your colleagues for six weeks, I don't want to be there! So, I'm going to keep on kissing! Wait, we'll see about that," Olender says.

Olender may be able to let loose as Chief Stew on Below Deck, but he's still taking his role very seriously as a role model for LGBTQ+ youth.

"I can only do justice to myself by continue to doing better. I'm getting to somewhere that I'm really proud of. Ultimately, my goal is to be the best Chief Stew that I would want to work for myself. Bring on the next season and I hope to do you proud!"

