Fraser Olender announces medical emergency: 'I have never experienced fear or pain like it'

Below Deck star Fraser Olender, who recently went viral for dating Matt Rogers, announced he is recovering from vape poisoning that led to issues with his heart.

After having “severe chest pains and difficulty breathing," Olender spent a week in a hospital in London being checked out by specialists, he wrote in a candid Instagram post.

“To keep it simple - I had vape poisoning, (an E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI)) and I have never experienced fear or pain like it,” he explained.