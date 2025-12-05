Fraser Olender announces medical emergency: 'I have never experienced fear or pain like it'

Below Deck star Fraser Olender, who recently went viral for dating Matt Rogers, announced he is recovering from vape poisoning that led to issues with his heart.
After having “severe chest pains and difficulty breathing," Olender spent a week in a hospital in London being checked out by specialists, he wrote in a candid Instagram post.
“To keep it simple - I had vape poisoning, (an E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI)) and I have never experienced fear or pain like it,” he explained.
Olender said that a vape he used caused a coronary artery vasospasm, which means that the arteries supplying blood to his heart clamped down. “That spasm reduced blood flow enough to cause an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), better known as a heart attack - not because of a blockage, but because my heart wasn’t getting enough oxygen during the spasm,” he wrote.
The reality TV star ended his post by warning his followers about the dangers of vaping. “I could have died for the sake of something so ridiculously stupid, so please do yourselves a favour and give it up too - cold turkey,” he said. “We do not know enough about these horrific things, but I can tell you one thing; that was NOT cute, not even for the plot.”
Alongside the post detailing his scary medical emergency, Olender managed to bring some levity to the situation by also posting shirtless photos of himself in the hospital and a cute video clip with Rogers.
PRIDE reached out for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.