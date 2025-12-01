Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams spill on their sexy chemistry on Heated Rivalry

Everyone is obsessed with Heated Rivalry.
The hit hockey series made quite a splash as fans around the world held their breath while watching the intense gay sex scenes play out in just the first two episodes.
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are already receiving critical acclaim for their portrayals of the two respective leading hockey stars, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander.
"It makes me blush to think of how many people have seen my butt already! I knew that going well into this. It's that dynamic of being powerful, but also having that tenderness with the consent. I think people find that sexy," Storrie tells PRIDE.
"They're going to get what they're looking for and more! We delivered. We killed it. It's the best TV adaptation of all TV adaptations! You can quote me on that," Williams adds.
Although many of the show's steamy sex scenes have gone viral on social media, fans are in for a wild ride as more spicy moments will unfold with new episodes coming out weekly.
"At the end of the day, I hope it can be this celebratory thing that can join people in their homes getting hot and heavy together hand-holding, leg grabbing, lip biting, sweat permeating, pants tightening, [and] spit swapping," Williams says.
Behind the camera, Jacob Tierney served as Heated Rivalry's gay creator, writer, and director who wanted to prioritize intimacy and consent as the characters navigate their intense love affair.
"There's a lot of sex in this show, and the sex is how these two characters get to know each other. It's a language of communication, and it pushes the story forward, so the sex is something we all took very seriously. The sex was enormously important for the show," Tierney says.
New episodes of Heated Rivalry drop every Friday on HBO Max, with the finale slated to run on December 26, 2025.