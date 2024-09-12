20 sexy pics of Murray Bartlett star Of 'The Last Of Us' and 'Looking'

Gotta love Murray Bartlett!
As an out gay actor, Murray Bartlett has been cast to play several gay characters on TV shows, serving as representation for a lot of LGBTQ+ viewers following along his career over the years.
After making a name for himself on soap operas like All My Children and Guiding Light, Bartlett guest-starred on high-profile TV shows such as White Collar and The Good Wife. He would ultimately land his breakout role as Dom Basaluzzo on HBO’s Looking, which was followed by playing Michael “Mouse” Tolliver on Netflix’s Tales of the City.
As of late, Bartlett made waves and earned critical acclaim for playing Armond on HBO’s The White Lotus season one, Vinnie Green on Apple TV+’s Physical, and Nick de Noia on Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales. Going into 2023, the actor has been cast to play Frank on the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us on HBO.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Murray Bartlett, and make sure to watch him on The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max.
