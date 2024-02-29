The 'Problemista' premiere party is about to give you major gay FOMO

We've got 99 problemistas and the guest list of this premiere ain't one of them.
Courtesy A24
The stars aligned, hit the red carpet, and then the after party for the NY premiere screening of the upcoming and highly anticipated queer comedy Problemista this week.
The film follows Alejandro (Julio Torres) is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador who is trying to make his way in New York City, however as his work visa comes to an end he needs to find an employer to help him qualify for an extension and he takes a job working for an oddball artist (Tilda Swinton).
The cast and bevy of celebrity guests assembled Tuesday night at the Village East in New York City including director, writer, and star Julio Torres; producers Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting; Stars Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rossellini, James Scully, Larry Owens. Also attending the big night were Steve Buscemi, Vanessa Kirby, Ziwe Fumudoh, Amber Ruffin, Lachlan Watson, Josh Sharp and more.
Keep scrolling for a sneak peek at the Problemista premiere party!
