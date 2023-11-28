25 Steamy Pics & Videos of Luke Evans That Are Too Hot to Handle

From ‘Dracula Untold’ to ‘Pinocchio’, Luke Evans has the range!
Luke Evans is one of the most successful – and sexiest! – out gay actors working in Hollywood.
Beginning in 2013, Evans’ career started to gain momentum after he starred in films such as Fast & Furious 6 (as Owen Shaw), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (as Bard/Girion), and Dracula Untold (as Vlad). Besides reprising his role as Owen in 2015’s Furious 7 and 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, Evans reached new heights as an actor following his portrayal of Gaston in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
Aside from his high-profile career on the big screen, Evans also made waves for appearing on hit TV shows like The Alienist, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Crossing Swords, among others. He is currently set to star in a TV spinoff of Beauty and the Beast as well. Other upcoming projects include the live-action adaptation of Pinocchio for Disney+, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Echo 3, and 5lbs of Pressure.
Despite going through a breakup in recent years, Evans has reportedly bounced back from that split with a rumored new boyfriend. According to recent reports, Evans was recently spotted with his rumored new boyfriend, Fran Tomas – a Spanish graphic designer.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Luke Evans. All photos by @thereallukeevans.
