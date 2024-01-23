Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Travis Barker slammed over shirt making light of Madonna's domestic violence allegations

Travis Barker slammed over shirt making light of Madonna's domestic violence allegations

Travis Barker
travisbarker/TikTok

The shirt referenced an alleged incident between Madonna and her ex Sean Penn.

rachelkiley

Travis Barker is catching some serious side-eye after being accused of making light of domestic violence.

The blink-182 drummer recently posted a TikTok showing him shooting rolled up diapers at a bin in his baby’s room (and repeatedly missing). While that in and of itself was both innocuous and almost criminally dull, it also revealed both the front and back of his shirt.

“Bonds of Matrimony” is written on one side, with silhouettes of what appear to be women bound as if partaking in BDSM. But on the back, it says in large print, “Sean Penn bound & gagged Madonna for 9 hrs.”

This is undoubtedly a reference to the fairly well-known allegations that in 1989, Penn did exactly that, forcibly tying the pop superstar up to a chair in their home, where he “smacked and roughed” her up before leaving her there for some time.

According to the Daily Beast, Penn was charged with felony domestic assault but ultimately pled guilty a misdemeanor after Madonna requested the charges be dropped. They also cited a police lieutenant who corroborated the story—although both Madonna and Penn have since denied it ever happened.

Regardless, the alleged incident was only ever presented in the context of domestic violence, which makes wearing a shirt referencing it while joking about the “Bonds of Matrimony” an absolutely unhinged decision.

“Why would anyone think it’s a good idea to wear this shirt?” asked a redditor who shared stills from the video to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians subreddit.

“Travis gives me the ick and this type of stuff is just disgusting and uncalled for,” wrote another. “He has a daughter ffs! And a wife! It’s a hard pass for me at this point.”

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesMadonnaEntertainment
domestic violencetravis barkermadonnakeeping up with the kardashianssean penntiktok
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio