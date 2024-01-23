Travis Barker slammed over shirt making light of Madonna's domestic violence allegations

Travis Barker is catching some serious side-eye after being accused of making light of domestic violence.

The blink-182 drummer recently posted a TikTok showing him shooting rolled up diapers at a bin in his baby’s room (and repeatedly missing). While that in and of itself was both innocuous and almost criminally dull, it also revealed both the front and back of his shirt.

“Bonds of Matrimony” is written on one side, with silhouettes of what appear to be women bound as if partaking in BDSM. But on the back, it says in large print, “Sean Penn bound & gagged Madonna for 9 hrs.”

This is undoubtedly a reference to the fairly well-known allegations that in 1989, Penn did exactly that, forcibly tying the pop superstar up to a chair in their home, where he “smacked and roughed” her up before leaving her there for some time.

According to the Daily Beast, Penn was charged with felony domestic assault but ultimately pled guilty a misdemeanor after Madonna requested the charges be dropped. They also cited a police lieutenant who corroborated the story—although both Madonna and Penn have since denied it ever happened.

Regardless, the alleged incident was only ever presented in the context of domestic violence, which makes wearing a shirt referencing it while joking about the “Bonds of Matrimony” an absolutely unhinged decision.

“Why would anyone think it’s a good idea to wear this shirt?” asked a redditor who shared stills from the video to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians subreddit.

“Travis gives me the ick and this type of stuff is just disgusting and uncalled for,” wrote another. “He has a daughter ffs! And a wife! It’s a hard pass for me at this point.”