12 Reasons Every Twentysomething Gay Man Should Date An Older Guy

While it's true that age doesn't matter, that only really applies to dating. When it comes to life experience and maturity, however, age can matter a whole deal.
When you're in your 20s, your friends may balk at you for dating older men, but there's really nothing wrong with it at all. In fact, here are 12 reasons every guy in his 20s should date an older man at least once.
1. He'll respect you
He has no time for games. Everything he does will be all about you, and he'll completely respect you and treat you better than anyone else your age.
2. He fully knows who he is
He's been through it all, honey, and he knows exactly who he is. He's also probably spent the bulk of his life having to hide it, so there's equal chance he'll be able to learn something from you, too.
3. It's low pressure
Both you and he know that it’s (probably) nothing too serious. So you’re able to go into the relationship a little more relaxed. And if, by chance, it becomes more serious organically, so be it. But at least you start the relationship without any drama or ambiguity.
4. He made it through his twenties
In case you haven’t realized, your twenties kind of suck. It’s a nonstop clusterfuck of anxiety, uncertainty, and self-discovery. He’s made it over the hump, and is doing just fine. You can learn a thing (or five) from him.
5. He has a huge friend group
He has friends from over the decades. Surely some of them are bound to be pretty cool. Nothing wrong with expanding your friend group.
6. You can ask for career advice
He’s been in the labor force for the past 25 years. He’s probably had more awful bosses, terrible jobs, and career changes than you can imagine. He’ll definitely be able to help you with your career track and offer some helpful hints.
7. He knows how to drink nightly without being an alcoholic
This is something that only comes with age. Older gay men know how to have a vodka martini nightly without being an addict.
8. He has a different perspective on gayness and queerness
He’s lived through the AIDS epidemic. He was gay in a time when society was much less accepting of gay men. His perspective of being gay is undoubtedly different from yours.
9. He can spoil you
Hopefully, at this age, he has some cash saved up, and doesn’t mind spending it on you.
10. He's better at sex than you
Like a fine wine, he got better with age. Practice does indeed make perfect.
11. He's detached from digital life
Yes, he may be on apps like Grindr, but he isn’t glued to Facebook the same way you are. His phone isn’t just an extension of his hand. He grew up in a time period where dating apps and social media weren’t as ubiquitously used. He knows how to take a break from the digital age.
12. He's sexy
Men don’t peak until we’re older. He’s a silver fox. He’s handsome. He’s a stud. Enjoy him.