5 best dating apps for polyamorous couples to try this Valentine's Day

Sure when you think of Valentine's Day the image that comes to mind is probably two people all loved up, in matching red outfits surrounded by roses.

But that so ... well... monogamous.

Valentine's Day doesn't have to only rely on twosomes, there's no reason polyamorous couples shouldn't have their fair options of finding someone to join them to celebrate the holiday of love.

Whether you're in a relationship and looking to add someone into the mix or single looking to hop in bed with a couple, check out these five dating apps geared toward polyamorous encounters to help make sure you find exactly what you need to say, "will you be my valentine(s):

1. Bloom Community The Bloom Community is quickly establishing itself as a top contender for apps geared toward non-monogamous people, and its newest feature allows users to link their accounts with multiple partners. This also marks the first dating app that allows others to showcase the “relationship web(s)” they’re in, which is a total game changer — because let's be honest polyworld can be a little small sometimes!

2. Feeld Known as the self-proclaimed “dating app for open-minded individuals,” Feeld has actually been in the poly dating app game for nearly a decade. It’s known for facilitating communication between those interested in ethical polyamory and any of the kinks that come in between.

3. #open ​The #open app makes it obvious from its name that its target audience is those desiring non-monogamy. The main aim, according to their mission, is to be inclusive of people from all walks of life and give people a space to explore themselves without fear of judgment. It’s an app by non-monogamous people, for non-monogamous people.

4. MoreThanOne Another app geared specifically toward polyamorous folks, MoreThanOne is a community to check out for those looking for ethical and consensual encounters with those sharing similar interests and values. They also promote inclusion for all genders, sexualities, and identities.