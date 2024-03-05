15 reasons to try dating a couple — it's your throuple era!

Relationships don't require monogamy
Shutterstock
You know yourself better than anyone. So if you’re the type of guy who could never date a couple, then please, do yourself a favor, and close out of this page. If your blood boils at the thought of any type of non-monogamous relationship, then mama, this is not for you.
Now, if you’re someone who’s never dated a couple, but the idea of it piques your interest—even just a little—then this article is for you. As a guy who has dated married men, I can say that there’s something extraordinary about dating a couple. Here are 15 reasons you should mingle with non-singles!
It checks your ego
Shutterstock
In monogamous relationships, jealousy is rampant. Even in open relationships, jealousy can be a pretty huge factor, but it doesn't always have to be. Still, when you're the third coming in, it checks your ego and reminds you it's not all about you, but you're still welcome either way.
It broadens your experience
Shutterstock
Who says you only have to stay with one person at a time? Or that you have to exclusively explore single people? Times are changing, so keep up and let yourself explore however suits you best.
You may like it more than you think
Shutterstock
Who knows? Dating a couple could be the best experience you'll ever have, but you won't know if you never try, now will you?
You learn how to be more open-minded
Shutterstock
Sometimes, it can feel like people are living a little in a box. Dating a couple allows you to open your mind and explore in a non-traditional way. Society likes to push the idea of monogamy, but anyone who’s ever dated a couple knows it can be quite the thrill and make you feel like you’re rebelling against the system.
It helps you be more comfortable in your own skin
Shutterstock
Jealousy is also a real thing, but when you get involved with a couple, you really learn how to be comfortable in your own skin. You know what you have to offer. You know what they have to offer. You also know that there are plenty of other people out there who can offer what you do, and that’s okay. The most important part is simply being comfortable in the skin you’re in.
Two heads are better than one
Pun gleefully intended. It’s always nice to be able to have multiple people to bounce ideas off. When you date a couple, you inevitably get multiple perspectives and opinions. You also know something is more likely a real problem if both guys say so.
It pushes your boundaries
Dating a couple isn’t all that common (that’s for sure). Numerous challenges will arise from dating a duo. There will be problems within your relationship that you’ll have to discuss, but then there will also be obstacles that result from engaging in a relationship that’s not traditional and heteronormative. Polyamorous relationships force you to be introspective and allow opportunities for personal growth.
Intimacy is expedited
When you start dating a couple, you’re joining a stable, pre-existing relationship. They’re already open, comfortable, intimate, vulnerable, and trusting of one another. So when you join them, you become emotionally close with them way sooner than you would while dating a single person. You get swept up in their relationship and the way that they behave. Honestly, it’s nice to be able to start dating some guys/girls and be able to feel comfortable around them so quickly.
It forces you to work on your communication skills
For any relationship to work, it requires direct and constant communication. When you date a couple, you need to be even better about communicating. Otherwise, things can go bad in the blink of an eye. You need to make sure two people’s needs are being met, not just one. You need to make sure you’re not overly favoring one person in the couple over the other. There are unique challenges that come with dating a couple, and unless you’re open and communicative, your relationship is going to end painfully and quickly.
There’s less pressure
Since you’re not thinking about marriage, there’s less pressure. There isn’t an end goal in mind the same way there is when you start dating one person. You can date the couple for a few months or a few years and have a great relationship. You don’t go into the relationship necessarily looking for a long-term commitment. However, if that so happens, that’s awesome too!
You discover what's important in your relationships
When you date a couple, you learn what’s important in a relationship. You’re not upset that your partner is sleeping with someone else, because hey, he already is! You realize that your petty and jealous insecurities are just that: insecurities. You learn it’s not worth it to obsess over nonsense.
They’re so appreciative
Most people refuse to date a couple, so if you are open to it, they will be so grateful from the get go. The couple will be so happy that you're taking a risk by dating both of them, and will, therefore, treat you extra kindly.
The sex is phenomenal
Honestly, I’m proud that I waited to make this reason number eight. The sex is phenomenal. Threesomes — they’re just great. Ok? I don’t even know what else there is to say. And don’t slut shame anyone who’s all about threesomes.
You can still date other guys
You may be in a closed triad, which means you could only date and sleep with the other two guys in your relationship. That exists and some guys do it. That said, most of the time, from my personal experience, when you date a couple, you’re still allowed and encouraged to date others.
The conversations are always better
It’s nice having two guys to talk to. Not just to solve your problems, but simply to chat with. You get more thoughts, opinions, and straight up everything, from having a third person enter into the conversation.