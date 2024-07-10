29 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in July 2024 & where to watch them

Courtesy of Netflix; Marvel Studios; Starz
Ok, there is a hot gay summer — and then there is just HOT summer. We love getting our buns in the sun just as much as anyone else but sometimes you just need to chill in front of the AC and cool off. Fortunately, this month is giving when it comes to queer entertainment on the screen both big and small.
Here are the queer and queer-inclusive television and movies you don’t want to miss this July.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
Star Trek Prodigy (Season 2) - July 1
In season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy, these six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the U.S.S. Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn’s home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.
Where to watch: Netflix
Chestnut - July 2
Annie just graduated college and she's stuck in her university town of Philly for the summer. She's ready to start her new job in LA come fall, but something is holding her back. As she falls into an aimless summer, she finds herself entangled with Tyler, a woman she meets at a bar one night and Danny, Tyler's co-worker or best friend or…? Annie can never tell.
Chestnut follows Annie through a summer of self-discovery as she, Tyler, and Danny each battle for unrequited connection, ultimately helping Annie find her voice in desire and independence.
Where to watch: On VOD
Conversion - July 2
A story by survivors, Conversion takes us on a personal and cinematic journey as a filmmaker, an ex-mormon mom, and a famous drag queen unite to overcome the mental and physical impacts of enduring conversion “therapy."
Where to watch: On VOD
Tell That to the Winter Sea - July 2
Celebrating her upcoming marriage, Jo invites her childhood friend, Scarlett, on a girls' trip to a country manor. But despite drifting apart as adults, unresolved feelings still linger between them whilst the rest of the group enjoys the weekend away. With Jo about to embark on a new stage in her life, but struggling to let go of the past, she reflects back with Scarlett on the young girls they once were, and the women they are becoming.
Where to watch: On VOD
Maxxxine - July 3
In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.
Where to watch: In theaters
Down in the Valley - July 5
We in the real-life Dirty Delta now, y’all, and you sure don’t wanna miss it! Down in the Valley Docu Series premieres July 5 on STARZ. It is what it isss!
Where to watch: On Starz
All American: Homecoming (Season 3) - July 8
Simone (Geffri Maya) is concerned about changes taking place at Bringston and wants to bring attention to the issues, but things don’t go as expected, and it puts Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) in a difficult position. Marcus (Cory Hardrict) seeks advice from an unlikely source. JR (Sylvester Powell) makes a decision about his future and Keisha (Netta Walker) tries to advise Simone.
Where to watch: On The CW
The Boyfriend - July 9
A group of young men who are attracted to other men live together in a seaside pool house called the "Green Room." While also running a coffee truck, they spend a single summer living together and searching for true love. This long vacation is a special time entirely dedicated to love and friendship. But when fall arrives, who will have met their one and only "Boyfriend"?
Where to watch: Netflix
Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken - July 9
Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken, a 2-part docuseries, premieres July 9, exclusively on Paramount+. The new docuseries tells an inspiring story of healing and transcendence through the power of music when five female residents from the Topeka Correctional Facility, a women’s prison in Kansas, write letters to Etheridge that she uses as inspiration to create and perform an original song for them. Melissa Etheridge works to understand and interrupt the cycle of addiction while connecting with these women who, so often, are forgotten by society.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Sasha Reid And The Midnight Order - July 9
Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order is a documentary series following Dr. Sasha Reid and her secret society of young women with vastly different backgrounds but one common obsession — the dark psychology of those who commit harm and the desire to protect those that law enforcement has ignored. They band together to work outside the system to protect the vulnerable, solve cold cases, and dive into the dark minds of killers using forensic expertise and world-class data skills. Their motto is to have compassion first but let the evidence lead.
Where to watch: Freeform
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Season 15) - July 10
Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, and Josh Flagg face new battles when the market hits an all-time low.
Where to watch: Bravo
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 18) - July 11
Shannon Storms Beador must face Alexis Bellino, and the 'wives confront each other on their bullsh-t. The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.
Where to watch: Bravo
Sausage Party: Foodtopia - July 11
The film was just the appetizer. Get ready for sloppy seconds as we follow Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy during their mission to build their own society: Foodtopia!
Where to watch: Prime Video
Fly Me to the Moon - July 12
A sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA?s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA?s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis?s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins?
Where to watch: In theaters
Cora Bora - July 12
Cora (Meg Stalter) goes home to win back her girlfriend, and soon realizes it's much more than her love life that needs salvaging.
Where to watch: On VOD
National Anthem - July 12
Dylan lives an isolated life of routine in rural New Mexico, working odd construction jobs to help support his little brother and alcoholic mother. He accepts a gig working at the House of Splendor, a homestead built by a community of queer rodeo performers and ranchers, and soon the indefinable magic of an untamed America unfolds before him. Finding space to explore and discover himself, he becomes entwined in the life of Sky, a talented barrel racer and free spirit. While working together in the breathtaking expanse of the Southwest, they contend with the undeniable forces of nature, family, and love.
Where to watch: In theaters
Sing Sing - July 12 (Limited) & August 2 (Wide)
A theater group escapes the reality of incarceration through the creativity of staging a play, with a cast that includes actors who have been incarcerated. Starring Colman Domingo.
Where to watch: In theaters
The Ark (Season 2) - July 17
A brighter future is on the horizon ... as well as a few scary science things.
Where to watch: SYFY
Those About to Die - July 18
Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.
Where to watch: Peacock
Twisters - July 19
Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.
As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.
Where to watch: In theaters
Dress My Tour - July 23
Hosted by supermodel and actress Kate Upton, “Dress My Tour” takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries. Dress My Tour takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries. The series follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on the raw, emotional journey of creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of the music world’s biggest names like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one has what it takes to design for the stars and win the $100,000 prize.
Where to watch: Hulu
The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets - July 23
This season, eight celebrity strangers have no idea what's in store when they check-in to the Villa of Secrets for an outlandish, Surreal getaway. Each day these all-star guests will be surprised with provocative missions that push their limits, uncover their pasts and lead them to divulge their deepest truths. Eight celebs, one villa… ALL will be revealed.
Where to watch: MTV
Time Bandits - July 24
Time Bandits is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix - July 24
Disney/Matt Sayles
Everyone knows Wayne Brady — actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation — but there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when such an iconic entertainer peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life? In “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix,” Brady has turned the term “modern family” on its head. He’s still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 21-year-old daughter, student and aspiring artist Maile Brady, as well as run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ”). Jason Michael Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production, and Mandie and Jason have an almost 3-year-old son, Sundance-Isamu.
With Brady at a sudden crossroads in his life, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts — from vacations to dancing in TikToks — but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems.
Where to watch: Freeform
The Decameron - July 25
You are cordially invited to a wine-soaked sex romp set in the Italian countryside. The Decameron is a soapy dark comedy that examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic. In the year 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence, and a handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa to wait out the plague with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous.
Where to watch: Netflix
Deadpool & Wolverine - July 26
Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—’Deadpool & Wolverine.’ A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.
Where to watch: In Theaters
Mother’s Instinct - July 26
Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, Mothers’ Instinct is an unnerving psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbors, Alice and Céline, whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, we follow Alice and Céline as their familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love.
Where to watch: In theaters
Swan Song - July 26
Swan Song immerses viewers inside one of the world’s leading ballet companies as it mounts a legacy-defining new production of Swan Lake, directed by ballet icon Karen Kain on the eve of her retirement. The verité-driven feature documentary closely follows Kain and a group of young dancers drawn from the National Ballet of Canada’s ranks, weaving Swan Lake’s dramatic creation process with intimate scenes from the subjects’ personal lives as they push toward one of the most significant opening nights in their company’s history.
Where to watch: In theaters and on VOD
BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour - July 31
Join BLINKS across the globe to relive the electrifying energy of the show that supported their chart-topping album, BORN PINK, the first by a K-Pop girl group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS premieres in more than 110 countries, marking the largest ever global cinema event release for a female group. Featuring the iconic “Hanok” set that has mesmerized fans and press worldwide, the film showcases an unprecedented production scale, presenting exclusive versions of BLACKPINK’s hit songs unique to this concert. It includes performances from Seoul’s Gocheok Dome alongside footage from cities across the global tour.
Where to watch: In theaters