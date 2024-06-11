Scroll To Top
Entertainment

A new ship pairs WNBA mascot Ellie The Elephant and Chappell Roan & we're loving it

A new ship pairs WNBA mascot Ellie The Elephant and Chappell Roan & we're loving it

One fan is shipping WNBA mascot Ellie The Elephant and pop star Chappell Roan
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images; Marleen Moise/Getty Images

As these two icons rise in popularity, one fan thinks they should get boo'd up .

The WBNA has exploded in recent months, with the impressive talent and popularity of rookie players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark drawing fans to a sport that has been disappointingly overlooked for years.

But despite the sheer talent on the court, fans are obsessed with New York Liberty's mascot, Ellie The Elephant. Ellie was introduced in May 2022 to mark the team's 25th anniversary season, and since then, she's been entertaining fans with her killer fashion sense and music video-worthy dance moves and sassy personality.

Ellie has also been winning over fans of women's basketball with her unique social media presence. Instead of just clips of her performing at home games, Ellie has a TikTok account where she posts funny skits, including a fashion show video earlier this week to celebrate her birthday.

The sassy mascot has even inspired one fan to suggest a possible love connection between her and another beloved queer icon.

"neeeeed chappell roan and big ellie to be a lesbian power couple," @jillboard wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of Ellie in her birthday fit and a photo of queer pop star Chappell Roan dressed as the Statue of Liberty for her June 9 performance at the Governor's Ball. Considering Ellie is named after Ellis Island, though tongue-in-cheek, this pairing makes sense, even if it is an elephant mascot and a talented singer.

With her killer fashion sense, ability to strut down a runway, and captivating dance moves, Ellie has become a fixture of the Liberty's halftime performances. Roan's popularity has also skyrocketed this year, so they would really make a great "lesbian power couple."

Now that the idea has been planted in our heads, we want to see an Ellie/Chappell Roan meet cute. Someone please get the "Red Wine Supernova" singer's agent on the phone so we can make this happen as soon as possible!

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentSportsLesbianCelebrities
celebritiesentertainmentwomen's basketballchappell roanellie the elephantlesbian power couplenew york libertywnbawnba mascot
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 29 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio