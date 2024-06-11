A new ship pairs WNBA mascot Ellie The Elephant and Chappell Roan & we're loving it

The WBNA has exploded in recent months, with the impressive talent and popularity of rookie players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark drawing fans to a sport that has been disappointingly overlooked for years.

But despite the sheer talent on the court, fans are obsessed with New York Liberty's mascot, Ellie The Elephant. Ellie was introduced in May 2022 to mark the team's 25th anniversary season, and since then, she's been entertaining fans with her killer fashion sense and music video-worthy dance moves and sassy personality.

Ellie has also been winning over fans of women's basketball with her unique social media presence. Instead of just clips of her performing at home games, Ellie has a TikTok account where she posts funny skits, including a fashion show video earlier this week to celebrate her birthday.

The sassy mascot has even inspired one fan to suggest a possible love connection between her and another beloved queer icon.

"neeeeed chappell roan and big ellie to be a lesbian power couple," @jillboard wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of Ellie in her birthday fit and a photo of queer pop star Chappell Roan dressed as the Statue of Liberty for her June 9 performance at the Governor's Ball. Considering Ellie is named after Ellis Island, though tongue-in-cheek, this pairing makes sense, even if it is an elephant mascot and a talented singer.