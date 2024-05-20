Scroll To Top
Sports

Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk on WNBA rookie Angel Reese

Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk on WNBA rookie Angel Reese
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images; Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

The Chicago Sky forward celebrated her win against the Dallas wings by turning up with her teammates at the concert.

dariccott

Angel Reese knows how to make the most out of her 24 hours, from winning games with the Chicago Sky to meeting Megan Thee Stallion and being twerked on by the rapper.

On Saturday, Reese won her first game of the season against the Dallas Wings, scoring 11 pts for the Chicago Sky and setting a new record per Across The Timeline with 12 offensive rebounds, the most in a rookie's first two games in WNBA history.

The Chi Barbie celebrated this win the following night with a few teammates by attending Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in Chicago, where the rapper brought Reese to the stage to twerk on her. Reese and fellow Chicago Sky teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Dana Evans also joined GloRilla on stage during her set.

But Reese’s love for the “Savage” rapper is no surprise. The Chi Barbie told For The Win during the 2024 WNBA Draft that she LOVED Megan Thee Stallion.

During the year's WNBA Media Day, Reese also stated her admiration for the Grammy-winning rapper and her desire to meet the Hot Girl Coach herself.

Reese has met another music icon from Houston, Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.

In her rookie WNBA season, Angel Reese is becoming the fan favorite on and off the court, garnering support and co-signs from some big celebrities. At Reese’s WNBA season opener, rapper Latto sat courtside, and when asked why she was present, she responded, "Angel Reese." The WNBA rookie also appeared in the music video for Latto's song, "Put It On Da Floor Again" (feat. Cardi B). Reese also kicked it with Cardi B while attending this year's Met Gala.

Beyond her connections with some of the hottest stars in music, she recently made a cameo appearance in the NBA Finals commercial alongside her Chicago Sky teammate and fellow rookie, Kamilla Cardoso.

As the WNBA season amps up, one thing is for sure: the Chi Barbie has truly married sports and culture in a way that adds excitement by keeping fans engaged with free throws and her IT GIRL status off the court. And for those worried about the Sky teammates recovering for their next game, don’t worry; they have plenty of time to recover from their post-win celebration by Thursday.

From Your Site Articles
SportsEntertainmentCelebrities
beyoncéangel reesecardi bchi barbiechicago skydallas wingshot girl summerit girl statuskamilla cardosolattomegan thee stallionmet galanba finalsqueen beywnba draftwnba rookiesports
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

Read Full Bio