Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk on WNBA rookie Angel Reese

Angel Reese knows how to make the most out of her 24 hours, from winning games with the Chicago Sky to meeting Megan Thee Stallion and being twerked on by the rapper.

On Saturday, Reese won her first game of the season against the Dallas Wings, scoring 11 pts for the Chicago Sky and setting a new record per Across The Timeline with 12 offensive rebounds, the most in a rookie's first two games in WNBA history.

The Chi Barbie celebrated this win the following night with a few teammates by attending Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in Chicago, where the rapper brought Reese to the stage to twerk on her. Reese and fellow Chicago Sky teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Dana Evans also joined GloRilla on stage during her set.

But Reese’s love for the “Savage” rapper is no surprise. The Chi Barbie told For The Win during the 2024 WNBA Draft that she LOVED Megan Thee Stallion.

During the year's WNBA Media Day, Reese also stated her admiration for the Grammy-winning rapper and her desire to meet the Hot Girl Coach herself.

Reese has met another music icon from Houston, Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.

In her rookie WNBA season, Angel Reese is becoming the fan favorite on and off the court, garnering support and co-signs from some big celebrities. At Reese’s WNBA season opener, rapper Latto sat courtside, and when asked why she was present, she responded, "Angel Reese." The WNBA rookie also appeared in the music video for Latto's song, "Put It On Da Floor Again" (feat. Cardi B). Reese also kicked it with Cardi B while attending this year's Met Gala. Beyond her connections with some of the hottest stars in music, she recently made a cameo appearance in the NBA Finals commercial alongside her Chicago Sky teammate and fellow rookie, Kamilla Cardoso.