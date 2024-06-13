Scroll To Top
Music

Chappell Roan gets raw over her skyrocketing career: 'It's really hard to keep up'

Chappell Roan gets raw over her skyrocketing career: 'It's really hard to keep up'

Chappell Roan
Burak Cingi/Redferns

The singer had to take a moment during a recent concert in North Carolina.

rachelkiley

There's no question that Chappell Roan's ascent to pop stardom has been somewhat of a whirlwind — something she acknowledged herself in an emotional moment recently.

The "My Kink Is Karma" singer performed in Raleigh, North Carolina, this week, a return to her ongoing tour after making a splash at New York City's Governors Ball over the weekend.

“I just want to be honest with the crowd," she said from the stage, clearly struggling. "I just feel a little off today, because I think that my career is going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up."

Related: Chappell Roan explains why she turned down invitation from White House for Pride performance

Her audience didn't hesitate to show their support, cheering Roan on, even as she apologized, noting, "I'm not trying to like, give you a lesser show."

"And so I’m just being honest, that I’m just having a hard time today," she said. "There's a lot going on. So, just thank you for understanding. This is all I've ever wanted."

Despite releasing her first EP in 2017, Roan's career didn't really start to take off until she started gearing up for her debut album, which came out last year. She spent 2022 supporting Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher on their respective tours, and embarked upon her own ahead of The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Her star has been rising quickly ever since, from Coachella to turning down an invitation from the White House. In fact, just today, her album reached #1 on the US iTunes charts — nine months after its initial release.

So it's understandable that, in the midst of her second headlining tour in as many years, Roan found herself a little overwhelmed. And fans online were just as eager to show their support as the ones present in that moment.

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

